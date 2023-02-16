Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture

Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture

Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture
  • Written by

Temporary pavilions and installations, such as those used in events, exhibitions, or festivals, present themselves as a great challenge when addressing the circular economy in architecture due to their ephemeral condition. It seems contradictory to address resource management and try to extract the maximum value from the materials and minimize waste and pollution while designing a structure that is meant to be used for a limited period of time. However, there are several strategies to rethink the way we are designing these structures in order to promote circularity.

Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 2 of 13Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 3 of 13Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 4 of 13Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 5 of 13Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - More Images+ 8

By following certain strategies such as repurposing the components and giving them a new life, keeping the structure and redefining its intended use, or even relocating the pavilions to activate urban life around them; temporary installations can be designed and constructed in a way that helps to create a more sustainable and responsible approach to event and exhibition design, which benefits both the environment and the economy.

Reusing Materials

Furniture Pavilion S and its Afterlife / Rooi Design and Research

Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 6 of 13
© Feng Shao

This pavilion is designed in a way that makes it possible to easily disassemble and reuse the materials for future projects. It consists of 821 pieces of standard-sized plywood, a widely used construction material. At the end of the exhibition, these plywood pieces are repurposed, bringing to life 410 sets of tables and chairs for rural communities. Each piece can be transformed into a perfect hexagon table or 3 rectangle chairs. furniture which can be combined into different forms to increase interactivity and fun.

Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 2 of 13
© Ming Chen
Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 7 of 13
© Rooi Design and Research
Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 3 of 13
© Ming Chen

A New Purpose

Morocco Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai / OUALALOU+CHOI

Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 4 of 13
© Marc Goodwin

After the conclusion of the 2020 Expo, the temporary pavilion is designed to be converted into a housing complex, repurposing it for a new use rather than dismantling it altogether. Existing facilities are set to be thoughtfully adapted into apartments, an 80 m² swimming pool, a fitness club, and a shared lounge. This approach keeps materials and resources in use for as long as possible, while also reducing waste and the environmental impacts associated with new construction.

Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 8 of 13
© Marc Goodwin
Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 10 of 13
© OUALALOU+CHOI
Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 9 of 13
© Marc Goodwin

Relocating Structures

Upcycling Pavilion Icarus Open Air Museum / Barman Architects

Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 5 of 13
© Fabio Purgino

This project is part of the MePart program, which aims to give new life to temporary installations and structures produced by major cultural events through a network platform to promote the transition towards a circular economy. It generates new urban scenarios through the relocation of the resources of temporary events. This is a powerful way to engage communities and encourage participation in the preservation of the structure, promoting a sense of community ownership and civic pride, and generating sustainable growth dynamics for the territory.

Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 11 of 13
© Fabio Purgino
Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 13 of 13
Courtesy of Barman Architects
Afterlife of Pavilions: Exploring Reuse in Temporary Architecture - Image 12 of 13
© Fabio Purgino

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Circular Economy. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

About this author
Clara Ott
Author

