Sound Absorption and Aesthetics: What is Stabilized Aluminum Foam?

Save this picture! Holiland Concept Store / DAS Lab. Image © Feng Shao

Stabilized Aluminum Foam is a unique looking material that combines the aesthetics of aluminum (its texture, shades and brightness) with a spongy, porous appearance. It is produced by injecting air into a cast aluminum alloy with stabilizing agents, which after curing, creates a porous and lightweight, yet highly resistant and rigid cellular structure. Because of its mechanical and thermal properties, it is particularly useful in applications in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace and marine, especially for energy absorption, thermal insulation, and sound dampening.

Save this picture! Madison Desert Club / Kovac Design Studio. Image © Roger Davies

In architecture, its use has been gaining popularity as lightweight panels, external and internal coatings, ceilings, cabinets, doors, floors, fixtures, signage, and many others. Cymat Technologies produces ALUSION™, which are standard panels available in a size of 1220 mm x 2440 mm, but which can also be customized with no limitations to their length, since the panels are produced in a continuous line

Save this picture! Fondazione Prada / OMA. Image © Charlie Koolhaas - OMA

Material Benefits

Produced with up to 100% recycled content and 100% recyclable, it provides a finish that can set a building apart from its surroundings, adding a dramatic appearance to any architectural project. It is also highly corrosion resistant and non-combustible, with zero flame spread. Because of its low density, the product has acoustic properties, absorbing sound waves and consequently reducing visual pollution in indoor environments.

Save this picture! CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra. Image © Jesús Granada

The product comes in three main versions:

AlusionTM - Large Cell: With the lowest density and the largest cells, these panels can be translucent (open both sides), open on one side or natural.

AlusionTM - Mid Cell: Bubbles are medium size and can be opened on one or two sides or natural.

AlusionTM - Small Cell: The greatest density, with closed cells. It can also be opened on one or two sides or natural.

Some examples published on ArchDaily demonstrate the visual possibilities explored by architects with this material. In the case of the project for the Fondazione Prada, developed by OMA, this material is seen in the interiors and coating some external façade volumes. This is a striking and interesting contrast with the historical heritage in which the building is set, differentiating the old from the new.

Save this picture! Fondazione Prada / OMA. Image © Charlie Koolhaas - OMA

Save this picture! Fondazione Prada / OMA. Image © Bas Princen - Fondazione Prada

In the Holiland Concept Store, the designers' idea was to give total prominence to the objects on display. With this in mind, the low saturation surfaces, dominated by aluminum foam and stainless steel act as a backdrop highlighting the objects on display.

Save this picture! Holiland Concept Store / DAS Lab. Image © Feng Shao

In the MKR Store, by Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra, the aluminum foam serves the purpose of creating material coherence between the two main programs of the project: sales and exhibition. In the words of the architect, “That is why a general redistribution and the use of a continuous vertical aluminum foam lining are proposed, with the aim of reaching a homogeneous and contemporary image for the new space.”

Save this picture! MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra. Image © Fernando Alda

By the same architect, the CaixaForum Sevilla project is an addition to a pre-existing structure. As a bold gesture, a marquee of complex volumes is inserted at the entrance, highlighting an aluminum foam skin. Inside, in turn, the same material is used again, this time in its Open Both Sides form, creating a game with the artificial lighting, while communicating with the other part of the project.

Save this picture! CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra. Image Cortesia de Duccio Malagamba

Save this picture! CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra. Image Cortesia de Duccio Malagamba

To learn more about the material and see other application examples