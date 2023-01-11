Public and Cultural Buildings: A Tour of Copenhagen’s Architectural Masterpieces

Save this picture! The Blue Planet / 3XN. Image © Adam Mørk

True beauty in architecture lies in its ability to serve and improve human experience, yet this fundamental principle is not always upheld. Too often, we see “public” buildings that do not integrate into the urban fabric, are disconnected from their surroundings and fail to contribute to a city’s vibrancy and quality of life. Some may be quite beautiful to look at, but if they are not functional, comfortable, and welcoming to the people they are meant to benefit, their value as public spaces becomes rather questionable. Architectural icons like the Sydney Opera House and Bilbao Guggenheim Museum, for example, are celebrated not just for their stunning silhouettes or breathtaking interiors, but because they enhance culture and city life, enrich the community, and offer diverse opportunities for interaction and public involvement. It is this holistic, human-centered approach to design that allows these landmarks to become integral parts of a city’s identity, one that is embraced and owned by its citizens.

Copenhagen is a prime example; while others still have a lot of catching up to do, it stands tall as a leader in the development of stunning architectural masterpieces designed to make people’s lives better and more enjoyable. From concert venues and opera houses to libraries and aquariums, there is no shortage of monumental buildings in the Danish capital. These public and artistic wonders are distributed in strategic locations and together create a playful, healthy, and energetic urban hub that prioritizes the needs of its residents and visitors, which is one of the many reasons why Copenhagen has been named the UNESCO-UIA World Capital of Architecture in 2023 and will host the next UIA World Congress of Architects.

Save this picture! Tingbjerg Library and Culture House / Cobe. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Further immersing ourselves in the city and discovering its distinctive urban qualities, below we take a tour of Copenhagen’s most iconic cultural landmarks; those that, merging history with contemporary design, catalyze culture in different ways while fostering a sense of belonging and ownership among citizens.

Multi-purpose venues for diverse cultural activities

As societies become increasingly fast-paced and multifaceted, cities must provide flexible, adaptable infrastructures capable of meeting users’ ever-changing needs. This is especially important when dealing with cultural events, which can range from concerts and film festivals to sports tournaments and art exhibitions. The Royal Arena, for instance, is able to adapt to different events regardless of its scale. Located in the Ørestad South area of Copenhagen, the building hosts concerts and global sporting events, simultaneously attracting spectators locally and internationally.

Save this picture! Royal Arena / 3XN + HKS. Image © Adam Mørk

Unlike traditional arenas, the project is located in a dense residential urban area rather than on the city’s outskirts. Therefore, to ensure a positive dialogue between the building and community, architects adopted a “good neighbor” approach that called for a radical rethinking of the arena typology. This translated into a series of clear, people-focused measures: activating the surroundings, offering new opportunities for those who live and work nearby, providing small plazas and public spaces, and creating a warm, minimalist wood aesthetic that fits the area’s style. Coupled with design features that improve performance experience, such as acoustic walls and a flat ceiling, the venue promotes culture while encouraging growth for the entire district (and city).

Save this picture! Royal Arena / 3XN + HKS. Image © Adam Mørk

Infrastructure for artistic and creative expression

Buildings dedicated to art and creativity play a vital role in the Danish capital, providing a safe space for performers and artists to share their work with the public, encouraging social interaction, and attracting tourism and economic benefits. Ultimately, they are crucial in generating a dynamic, diverse, and livable environment. The Royal Danish Opera seeks to add to that mission through its design, described by its architects as a “declaration of love for art and for Copenhagen.”

Save this picture! The Royal Danish Opera / Henning Larsen. Image © Adam Mørk

Sitting on the waterfront in Holmen Island (central Copenhagen), the bold, dramatic venue is one of the city’s largest buildings, composed of one main stage and five others that are directly connected. It features a monumental foyer that sets the scene for each performance, while the concert hall’s intimate design emphasizes the interaction between the stage and audience. Along with other cultural buildings in the area, the Opera contributes to the vibrant and inspirational urban space at Holmen, bringing the performing arts closer to residents.

Save this picture! The Royal Danish Opera / Henning Larsen. Image © Adam Mørk

Libraries that double as social and cultural engines

Libraries provide access to information and space for people to gather, connect, and engage in recreational events. In Copenhagen, they are integral to the urban fabric and serve as hubs of social, intellectual, and cultural activity, enhancing the capital’s unique character and appeal. The Royal Library, for example, is one of the most significant landmarks of the city’s waterfront, specifically in the Slotsholmen area. Known as “The Black Diamond,” its modern extension is clad in black granite and stands out for its dark, glittering polished surfaces and clean-cut lines. Open and essentially democratic, the building offers a range of public programs, including a café, restaurant, and exhibition room.

Save this picture! The Royal Library / SHL. Image © Adam Mørk

Meanwhile, the Tingbjerg Library and Culture House is a new landmark and urban catalyst that aims to contribute to the positive development of Tingbjerg while representing an architectural cornerstone in Danish modernism. With its large wedge-shaped shell, only 1.5 meters wide at its narrowest and with four levels, the building enables users to participate in different social activities. The unique volume creates a strong identity and, at the same time, respects its surroundings by using materials employed in the neighborhood, including the characteristic yellow brick baguettes that clad the facade.

Save this picture! Tingbjerg Library and Culture House / Cobe. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Buildings that preserve the country's maritime heritage

Practically surrounded by water, Denmark has a long history as a major maritime country that has significantly impacted its culture, cuisine, and economy. This marine identity is also revealed in many of its buildings, both in Copenhagen and in nearby cities and towns. With an outstanding location on the shores of Øresund, Copenhagen's Blue Planet building is the largest aquarium in Northern Europe, containing 7 million liters of water and over 450 species in a volume shaped to resemble the endless motion of water. The whirlpool design changes dramatically depending on the viewing angle, distance, and daylight conditions. From above, it resembles a starfish; from the front, it is reminiscent of waves or a vast sea creature; and up close, the facade shows a fish scale pattern. The interiors range from grand to intimate settings, allowing the public to experience diverse environments and moods while enjoying Copenhagen’s aquatic legacy.

Save this picture! The Blue Planet / 3XN. Image © Adam Mørk

Located just a short train ride away from Copenhagen, the port city of Elsinore is home to the renowned Danish National Maritime Museum, a project in which architects were faced with the challenge of designing a building that could not disturb the view of the UNESCO-listed Kronborg Castle. The solution was to create an underground museum in the shape of a ship in Elsinore's former dry dock, leaving its 60-year-old walls untouched.

Save this picture! Danish National Maritime Museum / BIG. Image © Rasmus Hjortshõj

Overall, Copenhagen’s public architectural wonders are a testament to its vibrant spirit and democratic ideals. Each building, with its unique design and striking features, tells the story of the city’s (and country's) rich history and cultural identity –proudly recognized, celebrated, and claimed by the community.

Save this picture! Tingbjerg Library and Culture House / Cobe. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

