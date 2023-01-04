Submit a Project Advertise
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge

2022 brought with it what is now known as the triple ‘C’ crises – COVID, Climate, and Conflict, with new environmental challenges, boiling disputes, and an ongoing health emergency, fueling a growing inequality, creating wider gaps, and contributing to more poverty. However, 2022 wasn’t only a year of difficulties, it actually opened up a closed-off world, allowing people to come together through traveling, events, and lesser health restrictions, to reflect on how to build “more resilient, sustainable, and healthy societies” that can survive current and future threats.

Always true to our vision of "empowering everyone who makes architecture happen to create a better quality of life", the 2022 ArchDaily's Best Articles selection highlights a huge spectrum of topics. Tackling past, present, and future, the themes explored ranged from the architecture of the metaverse and AI to history and theory 101, retracing stories, adjusting common misconceptions, and projecting a future that is already here. Moreover, this year, editorials offered more tips and ideas for everyone’s living spaces while also investigating the multidisciplinary aspects of the field, in order to broaden perspectives and present new notions. The very diverse ArchDaily team delved into territories, not commonly portrayed in the media, to tell the architectural story of every typology, community, and movement. Believing in contextuality and locality, inclusiveness, and leaving no one behind, our articles reflected our vision for a better world. 

Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 2 of 31Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 3 of 31Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 4 of 31Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 5 of 31Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - More Images+ 26

Discover the 30 best articles of 2022, written and developed by ArchDaily editors, across all 5 sites, in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese.

From a Necessary Evil to Luxury: The History of Bathrooms in Modern Society

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 7 of 31
Courtesy of Geopizza

The Building That Moved: How Did They Move an 11,000-Ton Telephone Exchange Without Suspending Its Operations?

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 10 of 31
via Bass Photo Co Collection, Indiana Historical Society

A Woman Architect in the Mad Men Era: The Story of Natalie De Blois

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 8 of 31
© Ezra Stoller

Demolished and Rebuilt: The Identity of Architectural Replicas

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 6 of 31
© Tita.ti via Shutterstock

“A Broken House”: the Collective Struggle of Longing for Home

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 9 of 31
Courtesy of A Broken House, The New Yorker Documentary directed by Jimmy Goldblum

Is Minimalism Dead?

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 5 of 31
© Felix Michaud

Architecture Criticism: Cultivating An Understanding of the Practice

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 15 of 31
© Ingrid Rasmussen

Tiny Living in Japan: How to Optimize Tiny Living Spaces

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 13 of 31
© Toshiyuki Yano

The Veranda: A Disappearing Threshold Space in India

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 14 of 31
© Vijay B. Barot

Cabin on the Border: What the Architects Learned from Living in a Tiny House

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 4 of 31
Courtesy of SO? Architecture&Ideas

Placemaking through Play: Designing for Urban Enjoyment

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 17 of 31
Courtesy of AZC Architects

Living Small: Furniture and Accessibility

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 12 of 31
© Miguel de Guzmán

The AI Image Generator: The Limits of the Algorithm and Human Biases

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 2 of 31
© Midjourney AI / Matthew Maganga

Democratizing Reality: Designing for VR, AR, and the Metaverse

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 11 of 31
Courtesy of Refik Anadol installation

The Graphic Novel as Architectural Narrative: Berlin and Aya

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 16 of 31
Courtesy of Drawn & Quarterly

The Architecture of Virtual Environments: Designing for the Metaverse

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 20 of 31
© JOURNEE

Architecture in Animation: Exploring Hayao Miyazaki’s Fictional Worlds

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 23 of 31
© Studio Ghibli

Is There a Future for Open Source Architecture?

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 25 of 31
Courtesy of ELEMENTAL

Sustainability: The Space Debate

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 22 of 31
© Phillipe Ruault

What Is the Environmental Impact of Each Building Material?

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 26 of 31
© Centre for Industrialised Architecture (CINARK) from Royal Danish Academy

Geothermal Energy: Using the Earth to Heat Buildings and Generate Electricity

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 21 of 31
© Mario Cucinella Architects

OSB Panels in Interiors: From a Humble Material to a Design Feature

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 19 of 31
© Cristina Beltrán

Strategic Green Spaces: How to Make the Most of their Cooling Effects

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 18 of 31
© Chill Shine

Materials to Build India's Identity

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 24 of 31
© Andre J Fanthome

What is Net-Zero Architecture? Terms and Design Strategies

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 3 of 31
© Charles Hosea

Queer Spaces: Why Are They Important in Architecture and the Public Realm?

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 29 of 31
© Robert Katzki / Unsplash

Culinary Architecture: 16 Projects that Explore Different Kitchen Layouts

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 28 of 31
© Tamara Uribe

12 Chinese Home Remodeling Ideas: Solutions to Housing Problems

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 27 of 31
Courtesy of Vector Architects

Bed Guide: 5 Tips on Choosing the Right Size Mattress

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 31 of 31
© Valeria Montjoy (ArchDaily)

Concrete, Wood, Steel, and Glass: How to Choose the Material of a Staircase?

Save this picture!
Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge - Image 30 of 31
Courtesy of Hufton+Crow, Stijn Poelstra, Dylan Perrenoud, Adrián Vásquez

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Best Articles of 2022: Sources of Inspiration, Tools and Knowledge" 04 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags