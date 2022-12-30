Aedas and GDAD Unveil Design for New Twin Towers and Mixed-Use Complex in Guangzhou, China

Save this picture! GDH Yungang City (Plot 4) / Aedas. Image © Aedas

Aedas Global, in collaboration with GDAD, revealed the design of a 230 meters tall mixed-use complex comprising of two twin towers and a plaza. The development, located at the base of the Baiyun Mountain range in Guangzhou, China, contains industrial, commercial, and publicly available areas while also including large urban green spaces and panoramic views of the mountains. The massing of the project is inspired and informed by the local topography, with sight-seeing corridors opening up toward the surrounding scenery.

The design of the complex seeks to avoid direct building-to-building views and instead aims to take full advantage of the sights offered by the natural landscape. The nearby park is neighbored by buildings with a maximum height of 100 meters, while the taller twin towers are located on the opposite side of the plot, along the main highway. The complex also features a podium that accommodates its commercial spaces. These are complemented by a city square located at the corner of the development.

The complex, named the GDH Yungang City, features two twin towers with a height of 230m and 190m, respectively. According to the architects, the folded and layered façade of the west building is inspired by the concept of the voyage and the image of wind sails. The towers share a lobby with a three-story height ceiling and a metal canopy at the entrance with a slope meant to accentuate the structure’s contours.

The east-facing office towers are clad in a glazed façade with vertical symmetrical lines that a subtle layer of details. Rooftop gardens are available for the users and the public, while multiple other public shared areas are organized to include communal and recreational spaces to accompany the commercial activity within the development. The plaza positioned at the southwestern gate also encourages pedestrian flow while functioning as a lively touchpoint within the complex.

