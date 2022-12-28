Buchan Lead Australian Pavilion Design at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan

Architecture design firm Buchan was selected to lead the design for the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. Under the theme "Chasing the Sun," the installation will encapsulate Australia's connection to the land and the Cosmos, displaying its rich culture and diverse arts scene. From 13 April 2025 to 13 October 2025, more than 150 countries will participate in a single location, anticipating 28 million visitors from across the globe.

World Expo is one of the oldest and largest international events held every five years since 1851, performing as a global platform for achievement, innovation, collaboration, and cooperation. For 2025, 'Designing Future Society for our Lives' will focus on developing and adopting best practices to drive co-creation by the global community in designing a sustainable society that supports social challenges, emerging sciences, and evolving technologies.

"Chasing the Sun' will record Australia's connection to land, unfading resilience, and collaborative nature in embracing ingenuity, optimism, and opportunity for a better future. It will celebrate Australia's 60,000-year indigenous heritage and act as a conduit for cultivating inspiration, creativity, and innovation.

“Australia’s Expo theme, ’Chasing the Sun’, anchors our design narrative, which encapsulates both the power and beauty of the sun on the land and people over thousands of years. The Pavilion will be a symbol of the warmth, energy and optimism of the Australian people, and take design cues from Australia's natural beauty,”- Dong Uong, Creative Lead at Buchan

Having a long-standing relationship, the 130-year-old Global architecture design will partner with Japanese architectural and urban design firm Nikken Sekkei. The Australian Pavilion consultant team, working alongside Buchan and Nikken Sekkei, will include local and international collaborators like McGregor Coxall, AECOM, Chetana Andary, and TANSEISHA.

Brazil has also announced the design competition winner for its Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025. The installation, designed by Studio MK27 and Magnetoscope, will feature a strategic access plan based on ramps working as an open front space, allowing the cultural program to be seen and perceived from different angles.