A New Milestone for Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona

Gaudí's Sagrada Familia in Barcelona has illuminated the terminals on the towers of the Evangelists Luke and Mark, celebrating the completion of these two new structures that reach 135 meters in height. Together with the tower of the Virgin Mary, inaugurated in December 2021, 3 of the 6 central towers will be completed.

Esteve Camps, President Delegate of the Construction Board of the Temple Expiatori of the Sagrada Familia, points out that "the Sagrada Familia is currently focusing its efforts on the completion of the core of the central towers (...) by the end of 2023 we expect to have completed the towers of Matthew and John, which would allow us to inaugurate the entire set of the Evangelists".

As designed by Gaudí, the tops of the towers represent the evangelists with the corresponding figure of the tetramorph. On December 16th, the sculpture of the ox, which tops the tower of the Evangelist Luke, and the sculpture of the lion, which represents the Evangelist Mark, were illuminated.

The figures of the tetramorph made of Thassos marble are the work of sculptor Xavier Medina Campeny. The upper wings, a common element for the four towers of the Evangelists "are generated with the last ruled geometry used by Gaudí, a large elliptical hyperboloid," says Jordi Faulí, architect director of the Sagrada Familia.

Through a press release, they point out that the forecast is to finish the tower of Jesus Christ in 2026, coinciding with the centenary of the death of Antoni Gaudí. That same year, Barcelona is scheduled to be the World Capital of Architecture (UIA-UNESCO).

