Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. A New Milestone for Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona

A New Milestone for Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona

Save
A New Milestone for Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona
  • Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

Gaudí's Sagrada Familia in Barcelona has illuminated the terminals on the towers of the Evangelists Luke and Mark, celebrating the completion of these two new structures that reach 135 meters in height. Together with the tower of the Virgin Mary, inaugurated in December 2021, 3 of the 6 central towers will be completed.

Esteve Camps, President Delegate of the Construction Board of the Temple Expiatori of the Sagrada Familia, points out that "the Sagrada Familia is currently focusing its efforts on the completion of the core of the central towers (...) by the end of 2023 we expect to have completed the towers of Matthew and John, which would allow us to inaugurate the entire set of the Evangelists".

Save this picture!
A New Milestone for Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona - Image 3 of 8
Cortesía de Sagrada Familia

As designed by Gaudí, the tops of the towers represent the evangelists with the corresponding figure of the tetramorph. On December 16th, the sculpture of the ox, which tops the tower of the Evangelist Luke, and the sculpture of the lion, which represents the Evangelist Mark, were illuminated.

Save this picture!
A New Milestone for Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona - Image 4 of 8
Cortesía de Sagrada Familia

The figures of the tetramorph made of Thassos marble are the work of sculptor Xavier Medina Campeny. The upper wings, a common element for the four towers of the Evangelists "are generated with the last ruled geometry used by Gaudí, a large elliptical hyperboloid," says Jordi Faulí, architect director of the Sagrada Familia. 

Save this picture!
A New Milestone for Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona - Image 5 of 8
Cortesía de Sagrada Familia

Through a press release, they point out that the forecast is to finish the tower of Jesus Christ in 2026, coinciding with the centenary of the death of Antoni Gaudí. That same year, Barcelona is scheduled to be the World Capital of Architecture (UIA-UNESCO).

Save this picture!
A New Milestone for Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona - Image 6 of 8
Cortesía de Sagrada Familia

Read also: 

From Handcrafted Stone to 3D Printing: The Technological and Material Evolution of Gaudí's Sagrada Familia

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "A New Milestone for Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in Barcelona" [Un nuevo hito para la Sagrada Familia de Gaudí en Barcelona] 04 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994302/a-new-milestone-for-gaudis-sagrada-familia-in-barcelona> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags