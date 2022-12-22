Submit a Project Advertise
Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana

Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a residential area in North Casablanca on a plot of 1000 sqm. The buildable area was spanning over a rectangle of 20x15. The client who is an artist wanted to have a house with curves, sensual lines, thin yet discreet, protective without being stifling, and many other constraints that defined the house’s architectural approach.

Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Fernando Guerra
Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana - Image 19 of 19
Transversal Section
Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra

Inspired by Morrocan traditional architecture, the house is built with a courtyard, introspective and intimate, whit the aim to offer a space to relax away from the busy streets. The house’s architecture is based on the local weather, and the courtyard becomes the heart of the whole project, offering cross ventilation and allowing natural light to penetrate into the surrounding rooms.

Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Windows
© Fernando Guerra
Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana - Image 16 of 19
Plan

While the interior patio brings life to the spaces, the blind facades guarantee privacy. The walls are sculpted and extended, and this game of vertical planes generates openings that create views and connect with external context without being seen.

Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra
Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana - Image 18 of 19
North Elevation

An organic plaster ceiling was designed to poetically cover technical features while preserving the authenticity of the concrete slab. The living room, dining room, and master bedroom wrap around the circular swimming pool. It gives the illusion of a second courtyard where the reflection of the house is drawn. Between the whiteness of the walls and the gray of the concrete slab, two walls are covered by light green ceramic tiles to create a poetic link between water and sky

Villa LL / Mohamed Amine Siana - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra

