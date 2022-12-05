Submit a Project Advertise
World
Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year

Pantone has revealed its Color of the Year for 2023, 18-1750 Viva Magenta, a brand-new color "brave and fearless, whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration." The shade falls under the red family and is inspired by the tone of cochineal extract, one of the most precious dyes historically used to color textiles, cosmetics, and food.

Viva Magenta is a new red tone that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying and boundaryless shade that "manifests a stand-out statement." It is a color that is audacious, full of wit, and inclusive of all. What Pantone looks for with this color is to welcome anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and a rebellious spirit.

In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real. PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.- Leatrice Eiseman. Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute

ArchDaily has chosen 16 projects, including pavilions, houses, and schools to display Viva Magenta's exuberance. To explore more projects by their colors in ArchDaily, check our search by color filter: pink, red, orange, blue, green, yellow, black, gray, and white.

American School of Kosova / Maden Group

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 5 of 17
American School of Kosova / Maden Group. Image © Leonit Ibrahimi

Bridging Teahouse / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 6 of 17
Bridging Teahouse / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise. Image © Iwan Baan

Brigadeiro Apartament / Nommo Arquitetos

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 11 of 17
Brigadeiro Apartament / Nommo Arquitetos. Image © Brenda Pontes

Bund Post Office and Shop / Yatofu Creatives

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 10 of 17
Bund Post Office and Shop / Yatofu Creatives. Image © Wen Studio

Cultural Center Le 148 / WAW Achitectes

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 9 of 17
Cultural Center Le 148 / WAW Achitectes. Image © MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL

Gentle Genius / GG-loop

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 13 of 17
Gentle Genius / GG-loop. Image © Michael Sieber

LULU Bar and Restaurant / DC.AD

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 12 of 17
LULU Bar and Restaurant / DC.AD. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Mapfre Automovile Services Centre / Beriot, Bernardini Arquitectos

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 7 of 17
Mapfre Automovile Services Centre / Beriot, Bernardini Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Miguel de Guzmán

Photo Booth Pantheon / Paradigma Ariadné

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 4 of 17
Photo Booth Pantheon / Paradigma Ariadné. Image © Paradigma Ariadné GoPro01

Onion Skin / Olivier Ratsi

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 14 of 17
Onion Skin / Olivier Ratsi. Image © Olivier Ratsi [ANTIVJ, Fr]

Redline / Pietri Architectes

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 3 of 17
Redline / Pietri Architectes. Image Courtesy of Pietri Architectes

Salvation Army Headquarters Iceland / Teiknistofan Tröo

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 15 of 17
Salvation Army Headquarters Iceland / Teiknistofan Tröo. Image Courtesy of Claudio Parada Nunes

Stack By Step Red Zone Boarding House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 17 of 17
Stack By Step Red Zone Boarding House / Ismail Solehudin Architecture. Image © Mario Wibowo

The University of Nottingham - Jubilee Campus Extension / Make Architects

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 16 of 17
The University of Nottingham - Jubilee Campus Extension / Make Architects. Image Courtesy of Make Architects

Waste Side Story Pavilion / Cloud-floor

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 2 of 17
Waste Side Story Pavilion / Cloud-floor. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan

Xinsha Primary School / 11ARCHITECTURE

Pantone Reveals Viva Magenta: a "Brave and Fearless Red" as 2023 Color of the Year - Image 8 of 17
Xinsha Primary School / 11ARCHITECTURE. Image Courtesy of Chao Zhang

For the past 24 years, the Pantone Color of the Year selection, which is put together yearly by Pantone's color experts at the Pantone Color Institute looks into design trends, socio-economic conditions, art, entertainment industry, technology, fashion, and all areas of design for new color influences. Every year, the selection inspires product development and purchasing decisions in numerous sectors, such as fashion, interior design, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design.

