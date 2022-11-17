Lightrailstation The Hague / architectural studio ZJA

+ 7

Text description provided by the architects. The Lightrailstation The Hague, in the Netherlands, is characterized by a slender roof of glass and steel above the platforms. A covered walkway in the form of an expressive steel canopy forms the connection between the lightrailstation and the main hall of The Hague Central station.

Recognizability and comfort. The lightrailstation canopy and viaduct sculpt themselves into a sharp contour as it approaches the train station, and cuts through the glass entrance façade and into the main station hall. This extension inside the hall provides legibility to the access route between the two stations and makes wayfinding easy, therefore directing passengers in a recognizable and comfortable way. In the urban context, the transparent and vaulted grid of the roof functions as an inviting gesture.

The flowing shape of the roof offers shelter from rain and wind and allows plentiful entry of daylight. In the evening, a starry sky of LED lights illuminates the platforms and the covered approach to the lightrailstation. Unique architectural identity. The lightrailstation has a strong identity of its own compared to The Hague Central Station and its surroundings. The sculptural form of the roof and canopy is a real eye-catcher but also takes the human scale well into account. At the same time, the lightrailstation also blends seamlessly into its extremely complex urban environment.

Parametric design. The design of the spatial roof is developed and optimized using parametric and computational design methods. This made it possible to use rectangular-shaped, single-curved, cold-bent layered glass. In addition to the advantage of using cold-bent glass, the number of materials used in the steel structure could be drastically reduced. Moreover, the form is not arbitrary but is generated and controlled based on the structural lines of force. The very slim structure of the roof is lightweight and has yielded a saving on materials and production (energy) compared to a traditional roof.

Renewed entrance to the city of The Hague. With the design of the slender lightrailstation, the city of The Hague has been given a recognizable and iconic station that stands out in the urban context. With the new lightrailstation, the former back of The Hague Central station has been transformed into an attractive entrance to the city of The Hague that welcomes travelers. Moreover, it is a well-arranged station where travelers can easily find their way. The construction of the lightrailstation was managed by ProRail, commissioned by the municipality of The Hague, with contractor BAM Infra NL building the station.