From Frameless to Pivot: 20 Types of Windows for Architectural Design

Save this picture! Seabreeze House / RX Architects. Image © Richard Chivers

When children first learn to draw a house, there are four basic components they illustrate: a wall, a pitched roof, a door and one or more windows. Along with the common structural elements, windows have always been considered to be indispensable architectural features for their multiple functions. While providing views, daylight and natural ventilation, these insulate from cold and heat, protect from external threats and enhance a facade’s appearance. They are also associated with a strong poetic or symbolic value; it is through them that we are able to connect with and enjoy our surroundings, be it a beautiful natural landscape or a dense urban environment. An expressive part of any building, windows serve as a visual bridge between the inside and outside, acting somewhat as a refreshing escape from our everyday routine.

+ 17

With countless practical and ornamental functions, choosing the right type of window is critical and cannot be taken lightly. It must fit certain spatial requirements, address users’ specific needs and respond to pre-existing conditions like orientation, climate and location. However, the infinite options available in the market make the decision quite complex. Windows can vary in size, thickness, glass type, framing material, movement, sealing method and degree of transparency. And if the decision wasn’t already complex enough, modern technologies have also developed innovative glass features that range from fireproof panels to security and sound-proofing properties. Together and in various combinations, all of these factors can greatly impact ventilation, lighting, energy efficiency and safety, as well as define a project’s identity and aesthetic language.

Save this picture! Villa RR / Reitsema and Partners Architects. Image © Ronald Tilleman

To inspire architects, designers and homeowners during the selection process, below we present 20 different types of windows that can also be found in the Architonic catalog. These are grouped according to their opening motion, format, framing material and performance qualities –characteristics which, of course, can be combined in practically endless configurations.

Opening motion

Pivot

Rotating on a vertical axis located in the center or offset from the frame, these swinging windows are characterized by their smooth, continuous movement and sleek, contemporary aesthetic.

Save this picture! Guara House / Nommo Arquitetos. Image © Eduardo Macarios

Folding

As their name reveals, folding windows feature sheets that bend and snap together as they are opened. They can quickly and easily open up a space, integrating the exterior, providing uninterrupted views and allowing users to pass through them.

Casement

Casement windows are fixed to the frame by one or more hinges at the side, similar to conventional doors. Usually fitted in on single or double panels, these allow for full top to bottom ventilation when opened.

Save this picture! Da House / Gerira Architects. Image © Hoang Le

Awning

Awning windows are basically casement windows that swing vertically instead of horizontally. They are usually found in high or narrow places –such as above doors or other windows– and typically seal well.

Save this picture! Radius House / Pentagon. Image © Eric Staudenmaier Photography

Tilt

Tilt windows lean towards a room, remaining fixed at the base. They can be opened when ventilation is needed, yet still maintain a high level of security and protection from the rain.

Save this picture! Sugi House / Condon Scott Architects. Image © Simon Devitt

Tilt-and-turn

Widely used in kitchens and bathrooms, these windows feature a hinge mechanism that enables them to be opened in two ways: they can open fully like a casement window, or slightly tilt open inwards to create a small opening at the top.

Save this picture! Cherry Tree House / SOA Architekti. Image © Alex Shoots Buildings

Horizontal sliding

Sliding windows open on a track horizontally, moving from side to side. Because these are easily controlled and require no additional space to operate, they are a popular choice for porches, patios and smaller, tighter rooms.

Save this picture! Aruak Farm / Caetano Xavier de Albuquerque Arquitetura e Interior. Image © Julia Tótoli

Up sliding

Windows that slide upwards are another great way to save space, which is a major asset for cramped spaces or anywhere one wouldn’t want to place an outward swinging window.

Save this picture! Leierhof / Maximilian Eisenköck Architecture . Image Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck

Down sliding

Down sliding windows also move vertically, but in this case point downwards to meet different spatial requirements. Thanks to new technologies, it is even possible for these to descend at the push of a button.

Save this picture! Descending window / air-lux. Image Courtesy of air-lux

Frame material

Wood

Since wood frames are susceptible to moisture and insect damage, they often require regular maintenance. However, they come from a renewable resource, are extremely versatile and offer a warm, timeless, nature-inspired appearance that is unmatched.

Save this picture! Woodland Homestead in the Beskydy Mountains / WMA architects. Image © Jiří Alexander Bednář

Steel

Although they can be quite heavy, steel windows are strong, secure and especially suitable for sleek and modern designs. They are also low maintenance, versatile and recyclable. In some cases, the frame actually has a timber core that is then coated in steel.

Save this picture! Cottage on the Point / Paul Bernier Architecte. Image © Raphaël Thibodeau

Plastic

Vinyl windows are made out of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a plastic material. They are widely used in various formats, standing out for their durability, insulation properties, cost-efficiency and low maintenance.

Save this picture! Marx Dormoy Apartments / Barrault Pressacco. Image © Giame Meloni

Aluminium

Particularly known for their sturdiness, aluminium frames can last up to 30 years. They are also 100% recyclable, thermally efficient and practically maintenance-free, which explains their popularity in many architectural settings.

Save this picture! F House / Pitsou Kedem Architects. Image © Amit Geron

Format

Frameless

Like a glass wall, frameless windows have no obvious frame around the perimeter. They may be entirely frameless –thanks to structural glazing technology– or use a minimal amount of framing. Either way, the resulting contemporary look achieves maximum views and transparency.

Save this picture! Telluride House / Efficiency Lab for Architecture. Image © Josh Johnson

Fixed

Fixed windows are those in which the sheets do not move and are fastened securely in position, hence framing views, accentuating design elements and maximizing light transmittance. Often, they are coupled with awning or casement windows to provide airflow.

Save this picture! Casa EA! / Sebastian Arquitectos. Image © Sebastián Arquitectos

Skylight

Fixed or vented, skylights are essentially roof openings covered with glass. They can take on countless shapes, sizes and formats, creating a pleasant filtered light or a dramatic focal point effect that instantly draws attention.

Save this picture! Secret Garden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design. Image © Marc Tey

Box-type

With its classic geometry, the box-type format is one of the earliest forms of window in terms of shape. These usually have great sound and thermal insulation properties, which is always a plus.

Save this picture! Electrical CVU-ISU / VELUX Group. Image Courtesy of VELUX Group

Glass performance

Sound reducing

Even though sound reducing windows aren’t able to completely block every noise, they can certainly make a room quieter. This can be achieved in a few ways: adding more window panes, increasing the distance between them or using laminated glass.

Save this picture! G-House / Lab32 architecten. Image © Rene de Wit

Fireproof

Made from several layers of toughened glass with intumescent interlayers, fire-rated windows will not break in the event of fire (unlike traditional glass windows). The outer layer of glass shatters when exposed to heat, causing the intumescent interlayer to expand and repel the flames.

Save this picture! Zugspitze Mountain Station / Hasenauer Architects. Image © Christoph Seelbach. Image courtesy of Vetrotech Saint-Gobain

Security

Security windows use fortified glass that is specially designed to be less likely to break –and if it does break, it will do so in small, non-lethal particles. To ensure maximum security, the glass must ideally be coupled with security profiles and reinforced hardware.

Save this picture! Bi-folding Door Highline | Highline. Image Courtesy of Solarlux

Visit Architonic’s ‘Window types’ section for more examples or explore other inspiring glazing ideas in our project finder.