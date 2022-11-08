River Point / Pickard Chilton

+ 27

Design Team : Anthony Markese FAIA, David Brown AIA, Benjamin Simmons AIA, Rachel Howlett AIA, Charisse Bennett

Developer : Hines

Video By : LemonLight

City : Chicago

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. River Point is a 52-story, 1.08 million square foot office tower located in Chicago’s West Loop at Lake Street and the Chicago River. The design features a striking convex form that provides panoramic city views. A graceful parabolic arch frames the sloped red travertine lobby wall and reflects the river for passers-by. The building’s dramatic three-story lobby opens onto an expansive 1.5 acre riverside public plaza and newly created Riverwalk, the latest addition to Chicago’s unique riverfront.

The LEED CS-Platinum designed tower incorporates many sustainable design features including low-flow water fixtures, 50% green roof, and native landscaping. Building tenants have access to a club-quality fitness center, tenant lounge and state-of-the-art conference center. Amenities include a fast casual café as well as a 3-level, 15,000 square foot Gibsons fine dining restaurant.

At 1.5 acres, the publicly-accessible park provides the largest riverfront green space in downtown Chicago. The 560 feet of new Riverwalk replaces a crumbling, inaccessible stretch of river bank that complements and connects to new sections of Riverwalk recently completed by the city. Replacing underutilized train tracks on the site, the public park is built over a new Amtrak station regaining green space for the city and creating a verdant series of linked public spaces for pedestrians.

Elevating this vital intersection of public greenway and street life is the Constellation, a sculpture designed by architect Santiago Calatrava. Reflecting River Point’s mirrored architectural arch, the sculpture’s graceful circular red form creates a stunning focal point for the plaza and a new iconic destination for the City of Chicago. The park and Riverwalk feature extensive seating, native landscaping, and a variety of trees creating an urban oasis for the office tenants as well as the many new residents of the booming West Loop neighbourhood.