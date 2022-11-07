Submit a Project Advertise
Brühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBrühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBrühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Interior Photography, StairsBrühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam+ 25

Brühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Norlander

Text description provided by the architects. The school building is an extension of an existing school complex in the western part of Solothurn. The typology of the school building mediates directly between interior and exterior space with its exterior staircases - strengthened with an arcade surrounding the whole building.

Brühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Rasmus Norlander
Brühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Norlander

This covered outdoor space is an access, meeting, and recreation area at the same time. The circular staircases have their entry and exit at the same point and directly connect the entrances of the building. The basic structural-architectural principle is based on the need for spatial flexibility.

Brühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Rasmus Norlander
Brühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Image 17 of 25
Ground floor plan

The static framework is built in concrete and based on a modular principle. A precise grid divides and connects the school rooms. A wooden lightweight construction consisting of facade elements, space-creating cabinets, and doors in the interior fill and connect the visible concrete skeleton.

Brühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Rasmus Norlander
Brühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Rasmus Norlander

The raw school building forms the basis for a flexible appropriation of future users.

Brühl Solothurn School Complex / Kollektiv Marudo - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Rasmus Norlander

