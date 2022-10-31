Women on Construction Sites: Our Community Shares their Thoughts, Concerns, and Outlook for the Future

Save this picture! Architects Team Up with Khmer Women to Build a Community Centre with Fabric and Concrete. Image © Orkidstudio

Site work has always been and remains a pivotal stage in forming our built environment. Most architects, designers or engineers have at one point or another been on the grounds and understand the importance of presence within the project development phases. Working on construction sites can be a valuable learning experience and allows different inputs from diverse experts to be considered in forming a better urban, living, and working environment for all. Starting from this idea, and as we delve into Women in Architecture as part of our ArchDaily topics, we published an invitation, encouraging our readers to share their opinion on gender-based discrimination on the construction site.

The aim is to display different accounts and start a conversation on a situation that, according to a previous Architects' Journal (AJ) annual survey, can become obstructive and limit growth opportunities or creative instances of certain members of the construction industry. We lead the open call with no intention of developing a scientific research survey but to engage our global community and gather diverse accounts from different regions to highlight a small part of a much larger reality.

Within a couple of weeks, we received 127 answers through our platforms, from all over the world: Central and South America (41%) North America and Europe (39.5%), Asia and Africa (18%), and Oceania (1.5%). The form was open to all members of the building community, and our users were not asked to identify themselves in terms of gender. Most replies came from architects that work full-time (67%) or part-time (12%) on-site, while the rest were no longer based on construction sites (21%).

Despite little disparities between the responses from each region, the replies were generally similar suggesting the presence of a certain disequilibrium within the considered setting. We were able to place the feedback into recurring themes including, Dismissal and Lack of Professional Consideration; Uncomfortable Work Environment and Harassment; Positive Discrimination or No Discrimination, and Impact on Professional Growth and Discouragement.

Dismissal or Lack of Professional Consideration

Many of the shared experiences noted unequal cooperation between workers, craftsmen, contractors, and colleagues with women architects, engineers, or builders which led to a hindered sense of professional validation on site.

Generally, in Chile, the culture of construction workers tends to undermine the skills of technical professionals and other jobs when performed by women. Minimizing their contributions by not considering the instructions, in the same way as if they were given by a man. _Chile

"A fellow colleague (female) is not given equal importance as compared to her male colleagues and her ideas and suggestions are cross-checked with the male colleagues of the same designation." _India

" In a situation where I was the lead designer and running the project on-site, the contractor and builders did not direct their queries to me but rather went through another (male) architect that was working on the project with me. I was left out of the loop not because I was incompetent but because they felt that could deal with/solve the queries they had." _United Kingdom

" Female colleagues’ opinions were not taken into consideration. In addition to the minimal tasks that were given to them, most staff did not like the fact that a lady is working on-site." _ Lebanon

" As a builder, it happened to me that other workers on site didn't want to speak to me about work, but always with my boss (not because it's my boss but because he's a man and I'm a woman). It also happened that people asked for the builders and when I replied "here I am" they laugh at me." _Italy

Uncomfortable Work Environment and Harassment

Other recurring accounts referred to interactions that made them feel unwelcome, uncomfortable and in some cases even harassed on the construction site.

Women are treated differently than men. Our physical aspect, our beauty, and irrelevant things within the site context are mentioned. Harassing looks from the construction team. _ Mexico

" I've been running the site and been called darlin' and sweetheart. I've seen other carpenters discount the female carpenter’s approach and doubt their ability. Men will assume they need to help you."_ United States

" The foreman at one of the construction sites where I was also the architect in charge harassed me via text message on a Sunday, insinuating that he wanted to be with me at that moment." _Brazil

" I have recently been on-site and have had men make comments on how I look and dress."_ United Kingdom

" I've lost count of the times I've reached out to shake a man's hand on-site or even in the conference room full of men and I'm ignored and left with my hand out."_United States

Positive Discrimination or No Discrimination

A few responders did express a different position, explaining that there was no Gender-based difference in treatment within their site, while some even considered that there was preferential treatment for Women.

I did not witness any discrimination on the basis of sex, merely on the basis of merit. _Czechia

" In many situations, women who work on-site receive better treatment from superiors than men. Maternity leave extends up to a year, women get more permission to carry out tasks that are not work-related, and receive fewer reprimands when making mistakes compared to men" _Chile

" As a male, I have also experienced the same / and I have also witnessed the opposite in relation to females - being highly valued by a contractor" _ South Africa

" There is no discrimination in construction teams." _Peru

Impact on Growth and Discouragement

80% of all answers described the extra effort and struggle that some women went through to keep working on-site. As this might lessen their eagerness to remain there and in their opinion limit learning and growth opportunities.

I have already heard from female bosses that they don’t hire other women because they are afraid of embarrassing situations or abuse from other employees. _Brazil

" In my second job as a construction manager, the team leader didn't look me in the eyes when I spoke to him, and if I asked him something, he would reply to my male colleague. I ended up quitting my job for this situation." _ Argentina

" Generally, the clients as well as the men workers do not trust women as much in this technical world. In Austria, things are changing for the better, as women take up more and more engineering and architecture." _ Austria

It is offputting and does take on a toll on your mind in the attempt to constantly stand your ground, raise your voice and almost act like a man to be heard but experiencing this and having the passion that I do for architecture, makes me want to carry on and change the mind of these people. _United Kingdom

Working Forward

In spite of all the difficulties that were highlighted, there were many responses that conveyed a desire and openness to address this disparity with hopes of a better future. Some even mentioned that they'd already seen some improvement and that more positive actions are being taken by their colleagues, employers, or themselves to ensure a more inclusive and encouraging environment.

" I have been in construction for over 25 years, the situation has improved, and now the inequality is more subtle." _Australia

" Men overlook your knowledge and are generally dismissive BUT I use all of these oversights to prove them wrong. My mom always use to tell me that you are your actions and not your words. I work very hard to dispel their preconceived notions." _Canada

In our small company, the view changed as the years passed by; yes it's going to be better. _Austria

As architects and builders, we find ourselves in a challenging moment, where new technologies, ways of understanding society, and attention to sustainable practices make us question the paradigms and the way we build, especially in site-related work. It's therefore evident, that we take this opportunity to ask ourselves how we regard women's roles, treatment, and gender representation on construction sites.

It’s a deep-rooted socio-cultural issue in the mindsets of the people, which is leading to such sub-conscious behavior. Making people aware and conscious of it, is a task of patience and persistence. _India

Finally, having the space to share concerns and propose solutions can always be promoted. There are initiatives that already exist all around the world to empower Women in Architecture and on construction sites. Organizations and cooperatives such as Concreto Rosa and Arquitetura na Periferia (Brazil) or Warchée (Lebanon) are working on integrating women into the construction field through varied projects.

