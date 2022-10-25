Community Facilities in Brazil That Make Room for People

Save this picture! Homeless World Cup Legacy Center / Architecture For Humanity. Image © Architecture For Humanity

Community facilities are spaces for social interaction where people find leisure and information. Whether a cultural or a community center, this type of equipment aims to bring people together, creating opportunities for interaction in an environment of care and neighborhood.

+ 9

Brazil's cities grew fast without the government providing the infrastructure needed at the same rate. Therefore, the occupation of the territory took place in a scattered way, which created wide gaps between urban centers, the peripheries and the Brazilian rural interior. In these scenarios, groups organized in their territories move to demand what they lack, create alternatives for survival or even strengthen the local community.

Community facilities arise from the needs of each of these groups. They seek to assist these communities with diverse programs using varied materials. Designed to be places of meeting and debate, they are always attentive to the surrounding community. Also, they can be transforming agents in their communities, offering a meeting place, information and assistance.

Check out 8 Brazilian projects that show how this can happen.

Save this picture! Homeless World Cup Legacy Center / Architecture For Humanity. Image © Architecture For Humanity

Save this picture! Community Center Camburi / CRU! Architects. Image © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Pavilhão Social / Anália Amorim + Ciro Pirondi + Ruben Otero. Image © Cortesia de Tiago Quieroz, André Lucas, Ruben Otero

Save this picture! Casa de Farinha de babaçu Refurbishment / Estudio Flume. Image © Estudio Flume