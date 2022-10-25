Submit a Project Advertise
Community Facilities in Brazil That Make Room for People

Community facilities are spaces for social interaction where people find leisure and information. Whether a cultural or a community center, this type of equipment aims to bring people together, creating opportunities for interaction in an environment of care and neighborhood.

Brazil's cities grew fast without the government providing the infrastructure needed at the same rate. Therefore, the occupation of the territory took place in a scattered way, which created wide gaps between urban centers, the peripheries and the Brazilian rural interior. In these scenarios, groups organized in their territories move to demand what they lack, create alternatives for survival or even strengthen the local community.

Community facilities arise from the needs of each of these groups. They seek to assist these communities with diverse programs using varied materials. Designed to be places of meeting and debate, they are always attentive to the surrounding community. Also, they can be transforming agents in their communities, offering a meeting place, information and assistance.

Check out 8 Brazilian projects that show how this can happen.

Homeless World Cup Legacy Center / Architecture For Humanity

Homeless World Cup Legacy Center / Architecture For Humanity. Image © Architecture For Humanity

Casa de Farinha de babaçu Refurbishment / Estudio Flume

© Noelia Monteiro

Community Center Camburi / CRU! Architects

Community Center Camburi / CRU! Architects. Image © Nelson Kon

Pavilhão Social / Anália Amorim + Ciro Pirondi + Ruben Otero

Pavilhão Social / Anália Amorim + Ciro Pirondi + Ruben Otero. Image © Cortesia de Tiago Quieroz, André Lucas, Ruben Otero

Castanhas de Caju Extension / Estudio Flume

Casa de Farinha de babaçu Refurbishment / Estudio Flume. Image © Estudio Flume

Xingu Canopies / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo

© Pedro Kok

Casa do Mel / Estudio Flume

Casa do Mel / Estudio Flume. Image © Estudio Flume

Espaço Lúdico Sinhazinha Meirelles / Grupo Fresta

© Pedro Napolitano Prata

