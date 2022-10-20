A New Digital Tool Allows Users to Investigate Spatial Equity across New York City’s Communities

Save this picture! New York City . Image © Simon Menges

The Transportation Alternatives and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have initiated a new digital tool, Spatial Equity NYC, to help users understand how space is distributed and restricted across the neighborhoods of New York City. The tool asses the use of streets, sidewalks, and public spaces, as they are key factors that influence data such as pollution, traffic fatalities, accessibility, or air quality. The data collected shows a direct correlation between neighborhoods with low-income communities and communities of color and the detrimental ways in which public space is used, leading to health and mobility issues in those communities.

Save this picture! Asthma VS Households living below the poverty line. Image Courtesy of Spatial Equity NYC

The majority of public space in Ney York City is made up of streets and sidewalks. The width of a street, the presence of urban furniture such as benches, or the side of parks and green areas all affect the health, accessibility, and resilience of any given community. Most often wider streets are outfitted with more traffic lanes, leading to pollution, and traffic fatalities, while the increased asphalt surfaces contribute to the urban heat island effect. The data shows that narrow roads can mean safer street crossings, cleaner air, and easier access to outdoor recreation facilities.

Save this picture! Bike Parking VS Communities who take public transit. Image Courtesy of Spatial Equity NYC

The Special Equity NYC tool asses a number of factors and it helps users compare data from different areas and neighborhoods. The data is divided into three main categories: health, environment, and mobility, with the fourth set of data showing the social makeup of each area using US Census Data: race and ethnicity, poverty level, vehicle ownership, and predominant modes of transportation. The Heath data measures noise pollution, air pollution, asthma, traffic injuries, and fatalities. According to the website, more than one in 10 New York children have asthma, a condition associated with school and work absences, and even life-threatening attacks. This rate is even higher in low-income Black and Latino neighborhoods.

The data collected on environmental issues show correlations with the prevalence of health problems. The website reveals the coverage of tree canopies, which can lower air temperatures, purify the air, and increase ground permeability and keep stormwater runoff and street pollution out of the waterways. The permeable surface area and the distribution of parks and their accessibility also contribute to these factors. The website also provides data on surface temperature worsened by greater areas of road space, higher traffic density, and lack of green space. In New York City, low-income and Black neighborhoods are as much as 13 degrees hotter than other neighborhoods, leading to more heat-related deaths.

Save this picture! Park Access VS Households living below the poverty line. Image Courtesy of Spatial Equity NYC

The mobility chapter looks at a multitude of factors, like access to bike parking, the number of bus lanes, protected or otherwise, the volume of traffic, and the distribution of public seating. Each of these data sets reveals aspects of the city that impact the quality of life of the residents. For each data set, the website also describes possible solutions and ways to alleviate some of the difficulties posed by current conditions. These include creating traffic-calming infrastructure, developing low-emission zones, transforming former highways into greenbelts, or building on-street secure bike parking hubs.

Save this picture! © National Association of City Transportation Officials

The Spatial Equity NYC is also a call to action, encouraging residents to challenge the conditions in their neighborhoods and push for policies that address the inequitable use of public space, both in the local neighborhood and citywide.