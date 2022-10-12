Büro Ole Scheeren Wins Competition to Design a Winemakers Campus and Tourism Complex in Yibin, China

Büro Ole Scheeren has designed a new campus and experience center located in the historical city of Yibin, a region known for its rich cultural heritage and the geographical source of the Yangtze River. The campus was commissioned by Wuliangye, one of China’s leading winemakers. The project represents a large development inspired by the shape of a natural canyon, with two dynamic parallel structures defining a central space. On either side of this structure, called the Wuliang Interstice, are the Wuliangye World and the Wine Culture Exhibition Center respectively. Wuliangye World is an experience center where visitors can engage with the tradition of winemaking, while the exhibition center tells the story of wine culture through a series of themed exhibition halls.

The Wuliang Interstice preserves and integrates a series of relics, like a part of the ancient City wall, the sculpture of Buddha, or the Pagoda, all of which reveal the cultural heritage of the Yibin. Toward the central space in the interstice, the building facades are clad in a permeable structure composed of wooden columns organically displayed, an element that acts as an interface between the interior and exterior spaces.

The shapes of the buildings dissolve into the landscape, creating paths that traverse the site and invite visitors to continue exploring the surrounding natural and man-made environments and artifacts. The meandering form of the interstice creates a controlled airflow throughout the complex and enhances natural ventilation and thermal comfort. Evaporative cooling of the planted areas and water paths also contributes to an enjoyable environment while using passive design elements. Green roofs and photovoltaic panels take advantage of the undulating of surfaces and are part of an integrated strategy for energy production and water retention.

This is a story about the culture and appreciation of wine… and a story about nature and its inspirational beauty and powers. In his poems, Ouyang Xiu, the great poet of the Song Dynasty mused about the intimate relationship and emotional connection between the love of wine and the pleasures of enjoying culture and nature. With our design, we explore this conceptual and lyrical space and weave a series of architectural narratives through the elements of nature: mountains, valleys, waterfalls, and rivers. - Ole Scheeren

Büro Ole Scheeren Group is an international architecture practice with offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Bangkok, New York, London, and Berlin. Earlier this year, the office has won an international design competition in China for the 350-meter Nanjing Jiangbei New Financial Center Tower. Other ongoing projects include the Shenzhen Wave, a transformational headquarters for ZTE, aiming to become a new symbol of China’s digital revolution, and a tropical resort complex in Sanya, one of China’s most popular holiday destinations.