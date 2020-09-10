Büro Ole Scheeren Imagines ZTE Headquarters, a New Symbol for China's Digital Revolution

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
ArchDaily 2008-2020
Büro Ole Scheeren unveiled images of the Shenzhen Wave, a transformational headquarters for ZTE, and new symbol of China’s next digital revolution. Envisioned as the future of workspace, the project “reimagines the urban cityscape as an interactive and integrated spatial ecosystem hovering above ground level”.

© Buro-OS© Buro-OS© Buro-OS© Buro-OS+ 13

© Buro-OS
© Buro-OS

Conceived for one of china’s leading technology companies, the Shenzhen Wave is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Creating a new flexible workplace model, Büro Ole Scheeren imagined for his latest venture a “living organism”, introducing new ways of living and working. Moreover, the new headquarters of ZTE, located right on the access to the Shenzhen Bay super HQ master plan, has just received planning approval.

© Buro-OS
© Buro-OS

Integrated within its local context, the project puts in place a structure that caters to the future. Portraying ZTE’s vision focused on interaction and innovation, the building’s wave connects different levels and functions, offering a multitude of spaces. An open passage throughout the structure, the sinus movement integrates light and opens ups the interior to the city. It also encourages spontaneous encounters in the headquarters.

© Buro-OS
© Buro-OS

The workspace is a composition of open and vast superposed floor plates. This flexible interior can be eventually subdivided in countless ways, adding new functions and even taking on different occupations. Hovering above the ground floor, the Shenzhen Wave generates an open public space to the community, a plaza that links the waterfront to the dense urban fabric, including a culture node, with exhibition spaces and a cafeteria on a lower level. The lobby holds the ZTE club, a multidisciplinary meeting spot, and a gym, a café, and a bar.

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Büro Ole Scheeren Imagines ZTE Headquarters, a New Symbol for China's Digital Revolution" 10 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

