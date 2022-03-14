We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Büro Ole Scheeren Designs Hanging Gardens for Topical Resort in China

Büro Ole Scheeren Designs Hanging Gardens for Topical Resort in China

Büro Ole Scheeren Designs Hanging Gardens for Topical Resort in China

Büro Ole Scheeren has revealed the design for a tropical resort complex in Sanya, one of China’s most popular holiday destinations. The project establishes a strong connection with its natural environment, amplifying the presence of lush greenery. The stacked volumes create a curved façade embracing the ocean and amplifying the panorama, while the offsets and openings create the opportunity for natural plantings throughout the building, bringing to life a version of the hanging gardens.

© Büro Ole Scheeren© Büro Ole Scheeren© Büro Ole Scheeren© Büro Ole Scheeren+ 19

© Büro Ole Scheeren
© Büro Ole Scheeren

The project comprises two hotels that are stacked on top of one another instead of creating two distinct buildings. The footprint of the building is thus reduced, preserving a significant natural area of the site., while the openings increase porosity and minimise structural wind loads. The hanging gardens, which can be experienced on each floor, create a synergy with the lush greenery of the site, and various amenities are scattered throughout the building, such as restaurants and lounges. The project also features a six-storey tall opening at 75 metres above the ground, which becomes a multifunctional outdoor deck and one of the largest infinity pools in the world.

© Büro Ole Scheeren
© Büro Ole Scheeren

The façade consists of a deep hexagonal grid of balconies and walkways that provides protection from the sun. Each room benefits from a private terrace and unobstructed sea views, while the Horizon Villas feature their own private swimming pools. At ground level, an undulating landscape echoes the ocean waves, blending with the natural environment. The project is scheduled to open in 2026.

© Büro Ole Scheeren
© Büro Ole Scheeren

Andreea Cutieru
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Büro Ole Scheeren Designs Hanging Gardens for Topical Resort in China" 14 Mar 2022. ArchDaily.

