World
Gender Discrimination on Construction Sites: Fill the ArchDaily Form

With the construction sector getting back into full swing and major upcoming projects being announced, a larger workforce is getting ready to take on these colossal works. Accordingly, on-site presence and inspections are critical and essential to creating good architecture and constitute significant learning instances for architects or engineers looking to build expertise. But despite all these new endeavors that promise new technologies, a more sustainable future, and better ways of living, one old issue prevails the presence of gender discrimination on the construction site. 

When looking into worldwide and regional data, many different numbers and situations are painted and no explicit or conclusive statement can be made. That’s why we wanted to propose an impartial narrative surrounding this topic, by hearing from our readers, and members of the ArchDaily community. For this month’s Women in Architecture focus, we would like you to share some of the insights that you might have regarding the construction site environment and the possible presence of gender-discriminatory treatment.

Share your feedback or stories with us before the 23rd of October 2022 and let us know your thoughts. Submissions will be anonymous. 

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Women in Architecture presented by Sky-Frame .

Sky-Frame is characterized by its empathic ability to take on different perspectives and points of view. We are interested in people and their visions, whether in architecture or in a social context. We deeply care about creating living spaces and in doing so we also question the role of women in architecture. From the arts to the sciences, women shape our society. We want to shed more light on this role, increase the visibility of Women in Architecture and empower/encourage them to realize their full potential.

Initiated by Sky-Frame, the “Women in Architecture” documentary is an impulse for inspiration, discussion, and reflection. The film's release is on 3 November 2022.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

