Gender Discrimination on Construction Sites: Fill the ArchDaily Form

With the construction sector getting back into full swing and major upcoming projects being announced, a larger workforce is getting ready to take on these colossal works. Accordingly, on-site presence and inspections are critical and essential to creating good architecture and constitute significant learning instances for architects or engineers looking to build expertise. But despite all these new endeavors that promise new technologies, a more sustainable future, and better ways of living, one old issue prevails the presence of gender discrimination on the construction site.

When looking into worldwide and regional data, many different numbers and situations are painted and no explicit or conclusive statement can be made. That’s why we wanted to propose an impartial narrative surrounding this topic, by hearing from our readers, and members of the ArchDaily community. For this month’s Women in Architecture focus, we would like you to share some of the insights that you might have regarding the construction site environment and the possible presence of gender-discriminatory treatment.

Share your feedback or stories with us before the 23rd of October 2022 and let us know your thoughts. Submissions will be anonymous.

