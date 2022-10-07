Jeanne Gang Wins the 2023 Charlotte Perriand Award

Save this picture! Courtesy of Créateurs Design Association

Jeanne Gang, Studio Gang's founder, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Charlotte Perriand Award by The Créateurs Design Awards. From skyscrapers to museums, including the Aqua Tower - the tallest woman-designed building in the world at the time of its completion- and the recently opened Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Gang has demonstrated her dedication to creating and implementing better practices in sustainable reuse, ecological biodiversity, and social equity. Jeanne Gang, the first woman architect to get the Charlotte Perriand prize, joins the CDA AWARDS laureates list along with Sir David Adjaye and Tadao Ando.

In memory of the iconic French architect and designer, the award recognizes architects whose work, like that of Perriand, reflects the belief that good design improves the quality of life of its users and community. Charlotte Perriand is a Modernist artist and designer, one of the founders of the Union des Artists Moderns in 1937, and considered one of the overlooked female pioneers of the industry. Perriand is known for implementing "humaneness" to Le Corbusier's work and for having produced three of Le Corbusier's most iconic chairs: the B301, B306, and the LC2 Grand Comfort. She studied eastern design, weaving, and woodwork, which later influenced her designs.

Save this picture! Museum of Natural History Expansion in New York. Image Courtesy of Neoscape, Inc./ AMNH

Founded and led by Jeanne Gang, Studio Gang is an international architecture firm that has championed innovative design strategies to improve ecological biodiversity in cities and challenged the status quo in professional practice by closing the gender wage gap and encouraging her colleagues to follow suit.

The announcement of Jeanne Gang as the recipient of the 2023 Charlotte Perriand Award comes at the pick moment of the studio work: She also won the 2022 ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development, the most prestigious and respected honor in the real estate and development community, and TIME Magazine's featured as one of the most influential people in the world in 2019. Currently, Studio Gang is working on a unified campus for the California College of the Arts in San Francisco, the new U.S. Embassy in Brasilia, and The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation, an expansion of the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Save this picture! St. Regis Tower. Image Courtesy of Studio Gang

Charlotte Perriand represents someone who fearlessly adopted the advanced tools and techniques of her time, yet deployed them with care and intelligence, finding combinations between the materials, the tools of industry, and traditional craft. She was truly forward-thinking in her desire to use design to improve the quality of life for everyone. -- Jeanne Gang

Save this picture! Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Image © Tim Hursley

The architectural newsfeeds also host many signs of change in a traditionally male-dominated profession. SANAA, led by Kazuyo Sejima, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Praemium Imperiale Award for architecture by the Japan Art Association. Architect Farshid Moussavi and Artist Mona Hatoum are the recipients of the 2022 Jane Drew Prize and Ada Louise Huxtable Prizes Celebrating Women in Architecture. The research proposal: "[On Set with] Lilly Reich" by Valencian architects Laura Lizondo Sevilla, Débora Domingo Calabuig, and Avelina Prat García received the 2nd Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture in 2018. The paper was selected by professionals linked to the fields of research and dissemination in architecture and equality.