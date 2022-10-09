The Punavuori Stable / AVARRUS Architects

+ 28

Project Architect : Noona Lappalainen

Designer : Atte Aaltonen

Architect : Robert Hanson

Restoration Carpentry : Untamon Entisöinti

Fire Safety : Paloässät Oy

Main Contractor : Lakewood

City : Helsinki

Country : Finland

Text description provided by the architects. A former horse stable, located in the middle of a Punavuori courtyard in central Helsinki, undergoes a big change as the first human residents of the century-old building are moving into 18 new apartments in the spring of 2022.

The 3-storey stable, built in 1906, served coach drivers to store their carriages and keep their horses until the 1960’s. After the departure of the last coach drivers, the stable was used as a warehouse. In the early 2000’s the city recognized the building’s depression and declared the stable a historically valuable building.

Great attention and care was required to preserve the historic details and unique atmosphere of the building while converting it into residential use.