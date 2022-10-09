The Punavuori Stable / AVARRUS Architects

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
Helsinki, Finland
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Text description provided by the architects. A former horse stable, located in the middle of a Punavuori courtyard in central Helsinki, undergoes a big change as the first human residents of the century-old building are moving into 18 new apartments in the spring of 2022.

© Atte Aaltonen | Avarrus Architects
© Atte Aaltonen | Avarrus Architects
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The 3-storey stable, built in 1906, served coach drivers to store their carriages and keep their horses until the 1960’s. After the departure of the last coach drivers, the stable was used as a warehouse. In the early 2000’s the city recognized the building’s depression and declared the stable a historically valuable building.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Plan - Second Floor
Plan - Second Floor

Great attention and care was required to preserve the historic details and unique atmosphere of the building while converting it into residential use.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Helsinki, Finland

About this office
AVARRUS Architects
Materials

Wood, Concrete, Brick

Apartments, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation, Finland
