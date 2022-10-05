Newsubstance Transforms an Oil Rig into One of the UK’s Largest Art Installations

NEWSUBSTANCE transforms an oil rig into a 35 meters tall public art installation in Weston-super-Mare, UK. The mega-platform features a 10- meter-high waterfall, a wild garden, and a 6,000-piece kinetic installation, including Ivan Black's work and Trevor Lee's art pieces. From 24 September to 5 November 2022, "SEE MONSTER" will welcome the public to inspire conversations about reuse, renewables, and the great British weather, as part of the festival UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK.

+ 9

Transforming an industrial structure into a public installation suitable for visitors is an unprecedented engineering achievement. Brought to life by Leeds-based creative studio NEWSUBSTANCE and supported by North Somerset Council, the 450-tonne platform was transported by sea on a barge of a football field size and lifted by crane over the seawall onto preconstructed legs. Patrick O'Mahony, Creative Director and Founder of NEWSUBSTANCE, remarked: "We are incredibly excited to be the first people in the world to reuse a structure in this way, with its potential to provide a blueprint for future global reuse projects."

The project will feature four publicly-accessible levels animated by a 10-meter-high waterfall. The "SEE MONSTER's roar" will continually recirculate through the pools at its base, and the impact of the weather will be seen and heard as the wind moves through the installations and garden. The "cascade experience" is intended to prompt discussion about the science behind the great British weather and how it can support a sustainable future.

Related Article Installations at the 2022 London Design Festival Explore Materiality, Movement and Light

The garden will feature plants, grasses, and nine meters-high trees resilient to salty breezes and Atlantic gales. The installation WindNest, designed by artist Trevor Lee in collaboration with Land Art Generator Initiative, combines art and renewable energy and comprises two rotating airborne pods, generating clean energy through wind and solar technology that will power the irrigation system for The Garden Lab.

As part of the 6,000-piece kinetic installation forming the monster's scales, sculptor Ivan Black created two pieces representing the sun and moon set in motion by the wind. Made from aluminum, they are designed to withstand the elements, particularly the corrosive salt in the sea air, and instill a sense of wonder about how they work.

SEE MONSTER reminds us how our industrial history has shaped our climate, and how we can transform our future by repurposing infrastructure like oil and gas platforms. (...) is an opportunity to see and hear about the kind of solutions and possible futures we can create together and to be awed and amazed by the spectacular sights and sounds of the weather. -- Dr Ella Gilbert, climate science advisor to SEE MONSTER

SEE MONSTER is one of the 10 PROJECTS of UNBOXED, a UK festival dedicated to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics to celebrate and inspire creativity. NEWSUBSTANCE has also commissioned the opening ceremonies for Expo 2020 Dubai and Spectra, a seven-floor pavilion for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2018.