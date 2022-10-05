Submit a Project Advertise
Sneglehusene Housing / BIG

Sneglehusene Housing / BIG

Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSneglehusene Housing / BIG - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam+ 25

Apartments
Aarhus, Denmark
  • Partners In Charge : Bjarke Ingels, Finn Nørkjær, David Zahle
  • Project Manager : Joos Jerne
  • Design Lead : Nanna Gyldholm Møller, Høgni Laksafoss
  • Big Landscape : Alexa Haraga, Anders Fønss, Camille Inès Sophie Breuil, Giulia Genovese, Lasse Ryberg Hansen, Ulla Hornsyld
  • Big Engineering : Andrea Hektor, Andreas Bak, Andrew Robert Coward, Bjarke Koch-Ørvad, Cecilie Søs Brandt-Olsen, Duncan Horswill, Ewa Zapiec, Ivaylo Ignatov, Jesper Kanstrup Petersen, Jonathan Otis Navntoft Russell, Kaoan Hengles De Lima, Kristoffer Negendahl, Mikki Seidenschnur, Peter Andres Ehvert, Timo Harboe Nielsen, Tristan Robert Harvey
  • Team : Norbert Nadudvari, Wiktor Kacprzak, Axelle Bosman, Liliane Wenner, Christine Mulvad, Joanna Jakubowska, Johanna Schneider, Richard Garth Howis, Xinying Zhang, Mikkel M. R. Stubgaard, Katarina Mácková, Sean Edmund Deering, Søren Aagaard, Pawel Bussold, Mantas Povilaika, Espen Vik, Lucian Tofan, Jesper Bo Jensen
  • City : Aarhus
  • Country : Denmark
Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘Sneglehusene’ is BIG’s contribution to the ambitious master plan of Nye, a neighborhood developed north of Denmark’s second-largest city, Aarhus. Conceived as a porous wall, a total of six buildings gently curve around a pond and a green boardwalk at the heart of the development.

Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The ‘Sneglehusene’ consist of two kinds of stacked modules, which are repeated to create the characteristic checkered pattern. The modules have 2,5- and 3,5-meter ceilings, respectively, and their stacking creates generous indoor spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows as well as an outdoor terrace in each home.

Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

BIG Landscape has designed the landscape on the ‘Sneglehusene’ site. Green paths and meeting points between the buildings offer comfortable pockets for small talk and play among neighbors. The center of the ‘Sneglehusene’ is marked by an artificial pond, defining a retreat for the community.

Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Image 25 of 25
Courtesy of BIG

The pond manages rainwater runoff, which flows to it from canals integrated into the site. Furthermore, the pond is connected to a system for Secunda water, developed and supervised by the local water plant, Aarhus Vand. The system reuses water, collected from the entire Nye neighborhood, cleans it, and leads it back to all homes to be used for toilet flushes, rinsing clothes, etc.

Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

The ‘Sneglehusene’ is BIG and Cj Group’s second collaboration. Following the success of the affordable ‘Dortheavej Residences’ in Copenhagen, Denmark, the team was granted a rare opportunity to further adapt and evolve the modular housing concept into an increasingly refined design for the neighborhood of Nye.

Sneglehusene Housing / BIG - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

