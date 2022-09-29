Faysal Tabbarah Appointed Curator of the National Pavilion UAE at the 2023 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! Image courtesy of National Pavilion UAE La Biennale di Venezia. Image © Faysal Tabbarah

The National Pavilion UAE has announced the appointment of Faysal Tabbarah, Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Architecture at the American University of Sharjah, as the curator of UAE’s pavilion for the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in 2023. Tabbarah’s proposal for the exhibition focuses on the arid and dry landscapes of the UAE and their relationship with architecture. Through the research, these areas are reimagined as spaces of abundance and productivity. This approach represents Faysal Tabbarah’s response to the Venice Biennale 2023 theme: The Laboratory of the Future.

My approach will rely on integrating technology with land-based materials practices and knowledge found in arid landscapes in the UAE. Aridity is a fast-approaching future condition for many regions, and through this exhibition, we’ll explore their potential as spaces of abundance and productivity. - curator Faysal Tabbarah

The research subject chosen for this exhibition was considered especially relevant in today’s context, as more and more communities worldwide are facing similar conditions of aridity. The exhibition hopes to start thought-provoking conversations and help develop tools for creating a more sustainable future. It also aims to change the perceived character of these spaces, conventionally seen as devoid of resources, to understanding and exploring their potential as spaces of abundance and productivity.

This exhibition will mark Tabbarah’s first participation as a curator of a national pavilion at the International Architecture Exhibition. Faysal Tabbarah is the Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Architecture at the American University of Sharjah. Alongside his role in academia, he is also the co-founder of Architecture + Other Things (A+OT), an experimental architecture and design studio based in Sharjah, UAE. Across all platforms, Tabbarah’s work aims to explore the relationship between regional environmental and architectural imaginaries. By understanding how people interact with their natural surroundings, he hopes to participate in creating alternative building practices that are rooted in local materials and cultural environments.

The 18th edition of the International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia is curated by architect, academic, and novelist Lesley Lokko. The exhibition has chosen the theme of The Laboratory of the Future. Other countries have also announced their selected curators. Luxembourg has appointed Francelle Cane and Marija Marić for its pavilion, with a project focusing on understanding the earth’s resources and commons. The German pavilion will be curated by ARCH+ and Summacumfemmer Büro Juliane Greb, who have proposed the project titled Open for Maintenance that tackles themes of repair, maintenance, and care.

