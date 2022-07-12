ARCH+ and Summacumfemmer Büro Juliane Greb Selected as Curators of the German Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! Germany: 2038. The New Serenity by 2038. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

ARCH+ and Summacumfemmer Büro Juliane Greb have been selected to curate the German pavilion at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia for their concept Open for Maintenance / Wegen Umbau geöffnet. Commissioned by the German Federal Ministry of Housing, Urban Development and Building, the pavilion is set to demonstrate "the opportunities and potentials of future tasks to advance sustainable, social, and inclusive architecture and urban design". The 18th International Architecture Exhibition will be held from May 20th until November 26th, 2023.

Save this picture! Open for Maintenance, Deutscher Pavillon zur Architekturbiennale 2023. Image © ARCH+ SUMMACUMFEMMER BÜRO JULIANE GREB

The pavilion highlights the 2023 Biennale's motto The Laboratory of the Future, and puts it into practice by exploring topics such as repair, maintenance, and care, as well as new alliances and forms of solidarity in architectural practice. The curatorial team was selected by a jury chaired by Peter Cachola Schmal, Director of Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), and includes Anne Femmer, Franziska Gödicke, Juliane Greb, Christian Hiller, Melissa Koch, Petter Krag, Anh-Linh Ngo, and Florian Summa.

Save this picture! Accra_Festus Jackson-Davis. Image Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia

Imagining the Biennale as a workshop, a laboratory, the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale is inviting architects and practitioners across an expanded field of creative disciplines to "draw out examples from their contemporary practices that chart a path for the audience to weave through, imagining for themselves what the future can hold”. Inspired by Lokko's work on “Africa as the lab for the future”, the theme of this biennale seeks to give new definitions for future and for laboratory.

ARCH+ is an architecture and urbanism journal, dedicated to the reflection and communication of the architecture and urban developments in society. ARCH+'s recent projects include the exhibitions Architectures of Cohabitation (2022, SchauFenster), Cohabitation (2021, silent green), 1989–2019: Politics of Space in the New Berlin (2019, Neuer Berliner Kunstverein), An Atlas of Commoning (2018–2028, touring exhibition of ifa – Institute for Foreign Cultural Relations), and the international initiative projekt bauhaus (2015–2019).

Save this picture! San Riemo Residental Building by ARGE Summacumfemmer Büro Juliane Greb. Image © Petter Krag

Earlier this year, ARGE Summacumfemmer Büro Juliane Greb's San Riemo Residental Building was this year's recipient of the DAM Prize for Architecture, an annual award highlighting outstanding German projects. Selected from 100 buildings nominated by the Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), the San Riemo Residental Building was commended for an exemplary take on communal living and its spatial flexibility that can accommodate a wide range of housing scenarios.