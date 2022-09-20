Submit a Project Advertise
World
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects

Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects

Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Exterior Photography, ForestKaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam, DeckKaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Brick, Lighting, WindowsKaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Exterior Photography, Forest+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Adaptive Reuse, Store
Thailand
  • Architects: PAVA architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Spaceshift Studio
  • Lead Architects : Varat Limwibul, Pacharapan Ratananakorn
  • Landscape Architect : Varat Limwibul
  • Interior Architect : Pacharapan Ratananakorn
  • Structural Engineer : Nil Khamaoy
  • Contractor : Nil Khamaoy and Kaomai Team
  • Client : Kaomai Estate 1955
  • Lighting Design Consultant : Vasapol Teravanapanth
  • Country : Thailand
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Kaomai Tea Barn is a continuously adaptive-reuse project within Kaomai Estate 1955, the revitalized project of a multi-decade tobacco processing plant estate in Chiang Mai. In 2018, Kaomai Estate 1955 was awarded the 2018 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation in New Design in the Heritage Contexts category. As part of the incremental plan to unite new commercial programs in the estate, the project location is carefully respected, yet links the surrounding ecology, landscape, and existing buildings together. As a result, the design envisions Kaomai Tea Barn as a connection platform to link Kaomai Avenue, the Amphitheater, and Kaomai Cafe both horizontally and vertically.

Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Spaceshift Studio
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Image 21 of 28
Plan - Site
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Spaceshift Studio

Following the conservation practice, the design respects the heritage barns’ specificity and authenticity in terms of architectural dimensions, form, and materials, including the repetitive 6 x 6-meter planning typology. Proposing to sunken the new tea house space is the design technique that highlights the authentic volume and creates a humble connection between ground level and the multi-floors of the architectural program. Meanwhile, these multi-levels create a unique experience of tea drinking culture.

Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Spaceshift Studio
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Image 22 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Spaceshift Studio

The tea barn is designed to glow in the dark environment. The lighting features are designed to be hidden and to emphasize the tobacco-drying barn's values and authenticity. To highlight the authentic brick surfaces and unique vertical interior space, linear lighting and smooth glowing downlight are subtly integrated with the locally crafted concrete, timber, and dark gray structure. Due to the proposed lighting design, the contrast of the tobacco drying barn solidness and the new opening space introduces the humble design experience along the historic routes, the existing architecture, and the natural heritage.

Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Image 24 of 28
Section AA
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Brick, Lighting, Windows
© Spaceshift Studio
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Image 25 of 28
Section BB

The design embraces the “Reconstruction Technique” which is the design methodology to rebuild the building perception as it used to be since the existing structure has deteriorated. The construction team measures and records every detail of building material such as brick, mortar, void, columns, and beams. Respecting the barn's originality, reconstructing the preserved bricks with modernized steel and reinforced concrete will resurrect an overlooked industrial typology to life again by combining a conservation practice with a contemporary design aesthetic.

Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Spaceshift Studio
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Image 28 of 28
Exploded Isometric View
Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Spaceshift Studio

Under the umbrella of the “Historical and Ecological Tourism” framework, Kaomai Tea Barn is another vital part of the holistic Masterplan which could economically, socially, and environmentally grow through time. The project once again encourages visitors to appreciate the aesthetic of the preserved tobacco drying barns and rich nature and learn about the local history, native plants, and ecology on site. The project brings back the role of the tobacco processing estate in the past, serving as the community’s social and economic center, enhancing today’s spirit of local inclusion, and creating social sustainability.

Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Spaceshift Studio

Project location

Address:San Pa Tong District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

About this office
PAVA architects
Office

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

Cite: "Kaomai Tea Barn / PAVA architects" 20 Sep 2022. ArchDaily.

