Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood

Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood

Save
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences that we seek to provoke in the user. In the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that cater to the wellbeing of the user, combining colors, sensory experiences, technology, and natural elements that promote health.

Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 2 of 27Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 3 of 27Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 4 of 27Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 5 of 27+ 27

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with materials such as wood, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 25 spaces in Mexico that exemplify various ways of integrating wood in interiors, some of them ranging from ceilings and floors, to design integrated into walls and fixed furniture. Read on for the full list.

Zurich Apartment / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 11 of 27
Departamento Zurich / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura. Image

Herencia Progresiva Building / Manada Architectural Boundaries

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 10 of 27
Edificio Herencia progresiva / Manada Architectural Boundaries. Image

Izar Houses / Taller ADG Alonso de Garay + MDB Micaela de Bernardí

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 20 of 27
Casas Izar / Taller ADG Alonso de Garay + MDB Micaela de Bernardí. Image

VR Cabin / CRB Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 9 of 27
Cabaña VR / CRB Arquitectos . Image

Apartment D3 / T38 Studio

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 8 of 27
Apartamento D3 / T38 Studio. Image

Retazo House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 7 of 27
Casa Retazo / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image

PH Masaryk 203 Offices / Álvaro Hernández Félix Studio

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 5 of 27
Oficinas PH Masaryk 203 / Álvaro Hernández Félix Studio. Image

Restaurant Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 27 of 27
Restaurante Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop. Image

Moulat House / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 2 of 27
Casa Moulat / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image

Entrepinos Housing / Taller Hector Barroso

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 26 of 27
Entrepinos / Taller Hector Barroso. Image

Tapachula Rooftop Studio / TO

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 25 of 27
Estudio en azotea Tapachula / TO. Image

H House / Weber Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 24 of 27
Casa H / Fernando Weber. Image

Apan Prototype / Dellekamp Schleich

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 23 of 27
Prototipo Apan / Dellekamp Schleich. Image

Ataulfo House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 14 of 27
Casa Ataulfo / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño . Image

Kepler 196 Apartment / All Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 3 of 27
Departamento Kepler 196 / All Arquitectura. Image

Santísimo House / JJRR/ARQUITECTURA + AREA

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 22 of 27
Casa Santísimo / JJRR/ARQUITECTURA + AREA. Image

LJ30 House / CDM Casas de México

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 4 of 27
Casa LJ30 / CDM Casas de México - 23. Image

Sagredo Office Building / Pascal Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 13 of 27
Edificio de oficinas Sagredo / Pascal Arquitectos. Image

Prado Norte Offices / Arroyo Solis Agraz

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 12 of 27
Oficinas Prado Norte / Arroyo Solis Agraz. Image

CV Terrace / Estudio Macías Peredo

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 15 of 27
Terraza CV / Estudio Macías Peredo. Image

Learning and Research Resource Centre (LRRC) / 3Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 16 of 27
Centro de Recursos para el Aprendizaje y la Investigación (CRAI) / 3Arquitectura. Image

José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 17 of 27
Fondo José Luis Martínez / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A. Image

Carlos Monsiváis Personal Library / JSª Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 18 of 27
Biblioteca Personal Carlos Monsiváis / JSª Arquitectura. Image

Zempoala 267 Building / GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 21 of 27
Conjunto Zempoala 267 / GDE Grupo Diseño y Espacios. Image

Sierra Fria House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood - Image 19 of 27
Casa Sierra Fría / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas. Image

At ArchDaily we are exploring new territory with the series Mexican Iinteriors in an effort to decentralize architecture from the big cities and make the new practices taking place in different parts of the country visible. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our entire library of more than 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's new Image Finder. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials and more.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Mexican Interiors: 25 Spaces That Make Integral Use of Wood" [Interiores mexicanos: 25 espacios que emplean la madera de forma integral] 20 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988876/mexican-interiors-25-spaces-that-make-integral-use-of-wood> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream