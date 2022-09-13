Kohn Pedersen Fox Designs Texas' Tallest Building

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kohn Pedersen Fox

The 311 meters high Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Austin designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, will become Texas' tallest when it opens in late 2026. Called Waterline, this skyscraper is intended to define the skyline of one of the U.S.A's most dynamic and growing cities. Targeting LEED Gold certification, the 74-Story project will include apartments, offices, hotel rooms, and a ground-floor paseo. The development will also add two new pedestrian bridges and three additional public pedestrian and bike access points.

Austin, also known as the "Silicon Hills" in reference to the "Silicon Valley" in San Francisco Bay, is a cluster of high-tech companies and startup activity. Now home to the recently built Tesla Gigafactory, and other giants such as Google, Apple, and Oracle, Austin is defining the "Business City" by its low cost of living (relative to SF Bay), business-friendly environment, and eclectic culture. The announcement of the Waterline project comes at a time of continued growth in Austin, with a booming population and tourism that continues to rebound from the pandemic.

Located on the eastern bank of Lady Bird Lake, the tower will link the Central Business District and Historic District. Waterline will also connect the 10-mile Hike and Bike Trail along the Lady Bird Lake that extends north to the University of Texas at Austin. Reaching a height of 311 meters, the project will include 352 luxury apartment homes, 65,000 square meters of office space, and the 251-room 1 Hotel Austin. The office area will provide a 650 square meter fitness center, two pools, an open lounge, bar, kitchen, and co-working space.

Lifted 18 meters above the street, the tower's base is supported by a two-story canopy of sculptural columns separated by a floodplain native forest. Under, the project pulls the native stones, lush landscaping, and natural Central Texas creeks' natural character. Featuring separate entrances to the hotel, office, and residential uses, the ground floor paseo provides a public area around the grand staircase that will serve as a day and night gathering place between the creek and two levels of food, beverage, and retail. This strategic location next to the Waller Creek forms the 2,200 square meters ground-floor paseo, and at the top, creates an iconic 3-segments tower on the Austin skyline.

LPC and Kairoi Residential are developing Texas' tallest under the designs of the global architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox. The firm is also developing Israel's First Supertall, the Azrieli Spiral Tower in Tel Aviv. Moreover, KPF has just revealed the design for the Fifth terminal of Changi Airport in Singapore in collaboration with Heatherwick Studio. The terminal project aligns with KPS's interest in infrastructure projects, such as Abu Dhabi International Airport or the 5M Development in downtown San Francisco, USA.