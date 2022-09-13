Submit a Project Advertise
World
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeTEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Interior Photography, ChairTEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Interior Photography, HandrailTEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 30

Elementary & Middle School
Lyngby, Denmark
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Niels Nygaard

Text description provided by the architects. Named after the Danish scientist who discovered electromagnetism, Sweco Architects has designed the 8,000 sqm technical upper secondary school of the future located in Lyngby, northwest of Copenhagen. The ambition is to create a building that becomes an active and integral part of the teaching. A building that plays an active, integrated role on a daily basis; a learning space that sparks inspiration and curiosity in both teachers and students. H.C. Ørsted TEC is designed to adapt itself to the continuous transformation that characterizes educational practices and ideals. For example, throughout the design phase of the new building, we focused on establishing different zones and supporting thematic and interdisciplinary work, so that the ongoing development of educational practices is supported by and integrated into the architecture.

TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kristian Holm
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Image 12 of 30
Plan - Ground Floor
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Niels Nygaard

The main architectural device: An homage to Ørsted. In several ways, the new H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium pays homage to science and to the Danish physicist, philosopher, and scientist H.C. Ørsted, who is considered to be the one who discovered that electric currents create magnetic fields, which involves the strict connection that lies in between electricity and magnetism.

TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Kristian Holm
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Image 13 of 30
Plan - First Floor
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kristian Holm

The main architectural device in the new school is a stacked assembly of rounded, spatial volumes conveying a visual reference to electromagnetic coils. The coils, housing classrooms, labs, and meeting rooms, constitute the building’s interior structure and are also manifested in the facade, coming together to form a holistic solution. The coil feature thus provides a unifying theme that ties together the interior spaces and the expression of the facade. The heart of the building is a striking triple-height main hall, which varies in character throughout the day, as daylight is refracted at various angles by the louvered surfaces.

TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Interior Photography
© Kristian Holm
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Chair, Handrail
© Niels Nygaard
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Image 19 of 30
Section B-B

The unique space offers a setting for the students to meet for social events. The specific placement of the coils on the different floors shapes learning environments, moving from a “dead-end” corridor system towards a both robust and flexible space. In this ever-changing atmosphere, the walls have to evolve and adapt too; they are no longer just an element of division of spaces, but incorporate functions such as storage, meeting spaces, and learning hubs. All of that is in order to support the vision of a dynamic space that can improve teamwork activities.

TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Image 16 of 30
East Elevation
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Image 15 of 30
West Elevation

In 1825, H.C. Ørsted made a significant contribution to chemistry and his studies allowed him to produce aluminum for the first time by isolating the element via a reduction of aluminum chloride. The material chosen for the lamellas covering the façade is therefore another reference to the incredible discoveries made by H.C. Ørsted. It evokes curiosity and is thought to be a stimulating element that drives future generations in questioning and understand the unique interdisciplinary relations in the scientific world.

TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Niels Nygaard
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Image 21 of 30
Section D1-D1
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Image 22 of 30
Section D2-D2
TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Image 9 of 30
© Kristian Holm

Two sides of the same building. Another characteristic feature of the design of the building is the way its expression varies with the vantage point. As seen from the busy Helsingør motorway, the impressive building is a towering landmark, while the building volume is scaled down in an inviting gesture toward the houses located on the adjacent site. Towards East, we have to use the coils to scale the building down, and towards West, we use them to create a living wall – a wonder wall – designed to spark the curiosity of passers-by. Overall, curiosity is a consistent theme for H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium TEC as we wish to inspire curiosity in the students on a daily basis as well as in visitors and passers-by who encounter the building.

TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects - Cityscape
© Niels Nygaard

Project location

Address:2800 Lyngby, Denmark

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolDenmark
Cite: "TEC H.C. Ørsted Gymnasium / Sweco Architects" 13 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988839/tec-hc-orsted-gymnasium-sweco-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

