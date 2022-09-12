Submit a Project Advertise
World
Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura

Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura

Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Extension
Quito, Ecuador
  Architects: DHZ arquitectura
  Area :  50
  Year :  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs : Andrés Villota
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers :  Duramit, Edimca, NOVACERO, Proyectil, Tienda Blau
  Architects In Charge : David Hidalgo Zunino
  Tienda Blau/ Furniture : Juan Miguel Galarza
  Metal Works : Bernardo Jarrin
  Program : Ampliación cuarto Master, espacio flexible, Deck exterior, espacio flexible, Yoga,
  City : Quito
  Country : Ecuador
Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Villota

Text description provided by the architects. The Oblique Extension House comes from the need of the owners to recover a disused terrace of the master bedroom and generate a new deck on the ground floor.

Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Villota

The main uses for this expansion are a space for yoga, aerial yoga, hammocks, reading, and seating areas in a totally flexible space, the spatial dynamics in a given length were the challenge of the proposal.

Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade
© Andrés Villota

The proposal, apart from granting new uses, seeks to refresh the facade of a house with an industrial style, materials such as exposed concrete, micro cement, and stainless steel, are part of the original project.

Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Andrés Villota
Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Section
Section
Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andrés Villota
Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andrés Villota

A cantilevered cube that is from the current construction, with a rusty tool skin and a window with an oblique perspective forms the nucleus of the extension, from the lower face of the nucleus, the deck spaces are born: hammocks, aerial yoga, and reading.

Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andrés Villota
Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Andrés Villota

The design of the skin is based on the manufacture of a structural mesh, modulated for maximum use of the tool plates, depending on the space. To avoid the use of bolts in the installation of the plates, a fold was made around the contour of each of them, which allowed the use of welding.

Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andrés Villota
Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Villota

The interior of the cube, lined entirely with triplex (plywood), is an extension of the master bedroom, the window conceived as a painting where the landscape takes center stage. The inclination of the window generates a reading bench inside it.

Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andrés Villota
Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Detail section
Detail section
Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Interior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Andrés Villota

A smooth concrete deck completes the architectural proposal, long enough to be incorporated with the surrounding vegetation. The space below the deck allows you to enjoy the landscape on rainy days; while the space without a roof grants multiple uses: space for barbecue, fire pit, living area, sunbathing, and enjoyment.

Oblique Extension House / DHZ arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Andrés Villota

