Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture

Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture

Save
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture

Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingVilla Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, BedroomVilla Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Countertop, ChairVilla Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation
Paris, France
  • Architects: Haddock Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  98
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Salem Mostefaoui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Grohe, Maison Bahya, Marius Aurenti, Parqueterie Nouvelle, Villeroy & Boch
  • Main Contractor : F&D Design
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Countertop, Chair
© Salem Mostefaoui

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Vitruve is the transformation of two apartments into a duplex on the 8th and 9th floor of a building from the 60s in Paris. It offers its inhabitants a Mediterranean experience suspended over the rooftops of Paris. The owners, a Franco-Italian couple, want to build an unconventional place to live up to their image. A place of welcome and celebration for family and friends but also a space of intimacy and sharing on a daily basis.

Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Bedroom
© Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Image 15 of 17
Plan - Lower Floor

The renovation seeks to requalify the rational architecture of the 1960s by highlighting the original structure consisting of a concrete frame. By reconnecting with history, the project makes it possible to redevelop all the intimate spaces of the family. The lower floor, due to its small surface area, requires minimal distribution to bring natural light into the rooms.

Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Image 7 of 17
© Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Upper Floor

The mono-orientation and the small size of the rooms create special conditions: the rooms are reduced to a minimum, and the storage space is offset along the corridor. A large wooden glass partition enlarges the rooms, brings light, and ensures a visual link between the rooms, the cupboards

Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography
© Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Shower, Glass
© Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Image 17 of 17
Axonometric View

On the upper floor, a large living room offers panoramic views of the landscape. The concrete structure is laid bare. A kitchen opens onto the dining area. In the continuity of the games of materials implemented to qualify all the spaces, the kitchen plays on the contrast between color, wood, and concrete

Save this picture!
Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Salem Mostefaoui

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Haddock Architecture
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture" 03 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988157/villa-vitruve-haddock-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream