Villa Vitruve / Haddock Architecture

Design Team : Maxime Douche, Pierre-Alexandre Poix

City : Paris

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Vitruve is the transformation of two apartments into a duplex on the 8th and 9th floor of a building from the 60s in Paris. It offers its inhabitants a Mediterranean experience suspended over the rooftops of Paris. The owners, a Franco-Italian couple, want to build an unconventional place to live up to their image. A place of welcome and celebration for family and friends but also a space of intimacy and sharing on a daily basis.

The renovation seeks to requalify the rational architecture of the 1960s by highlighting the original structure consisting of a concrete frame. By reconnecting with history, the project makes it possible to redevelop all the intimate spaces of the family. The lower floor, due to its small surface area, requires minimal distribution to bring natural light into the rooms.

The mono-orientation and the small size of the rooms create special conditions: the rooms are reduced to a minimum, and the storage space is offset along the corridor. A large wooden glass partition enlarges the rooms, brings light, and ensures a visual link between the rooms, the cupboards

On the upper floor, a large living room offers panoramic views of the landscape. The concrete structure is laid bare. A kitchen opens onto the dining area. In the continuity of the games of materials implemented to qualify all the spaces, the kitchen plays on the contrast between color, wood, and concrete