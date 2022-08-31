Submit a Project Advertise
  3. 7 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture

Architecture as a profession is both deeply rooted in the past and driven by innovation. During the past few years, we have seen technology advancing at an unprecedented pace, developing tools and systems that change the way we understand the world. Digital spaces are becoming an accessible reality, as the metaverse is promising to enhance human interaction. Other digital tools such as robotic construction technologies, AI-generated images, and immersive virtual-reality equipment are likely to have a direct impact on the construction industry.

These topics are addressed by forward-looking architects, designers, and building industry professionals. Among others, contemporary artist Krista Kim talks about the economy of the metaverse, architect Alper Derinboğaz draws attention to the challenges facing the new generations of architects, and ICON founder Jason Ballard reveals the implications of technological innovations.

7 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 2 of 87 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 3 of 87 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 4 of 87 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 5 of 8+ 8

Read on to discover seven interviews with industry professionals that discuss the opportunities and threats of digitalization, the metaverse, and the future of architecture.

Contextual Architecture, Geospaces, and the Metaverse: An Interview with Alper Derinboğaz

7 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 8 of 8
Courtesy of ArchDaily

The Crypto-Future of Architecture: an Interview with Krista Kim

7 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 4 of 8
Mars House. Image Courtesy of Krista Kim

The Influence of Gaming in the Digitization of the Built Environment: Interview with Epic Games' David Weir-McCall

7 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 5 of 8
From Epic Games' Build Architecture 2021. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

The Metaverse as Opportunity for Architects: An Interview with Patrik Schumacher

7 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 2 of 8
Courtesy of Journee

"Robotic Construction Can Help Us Design Better Buildings": An Interview with HANNAH

7 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 6 of 8
Courtesy of ArchDaily

"The Same Technology that Will Allow Us to Address Housing Challenges on Earth, Will Allow Us to Venture Off to Space": Interview with Jason Ballard of ICON

7 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 7 of 8
Courtesy of ArchDaily

"We Still Have Not Built that City of the Future Where I Once Lived": In Conversation with Nishan Kazazian

7 Interviews with Architecture Professionals Discussing Digitization, the Metaverse and the Future of Architecture - Image 3 of 8
Hydro Healing Center, Yerevan, Armenia, 2015. . Image Courtesy of Nishan Kazanian

