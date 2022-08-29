NBBJ is Transforming Boston's Iconic Hurley Building into a Mixed-Use Development

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has announced that Boston’s iconic concrete Government Center, the Hurley Building, will be getting a complete renovation by architecture firm NBBJ. Originally designed by Paul Rudolph, the brutalist building and its site were listed for sale in 2019. The new mixed-use development will "catalyze substantial economic development on the underutilized and uninviting site with a new life-sciences building, renovated state offices, ground-floor retail, improved public open space, and 200 units of mixed-income housing as part of a dynamic mixed-use development which will enliven and reactivate 5 acres in Downtown Boston".

Situated at the crossroads of the West End, Beacon Hill, and Government Center, the 5.5-acre site features the Hurley building and its surrounding open space. The building was completed in 1971, serving as a place for labor and workforce development programs as part of the Boston Government Service Center. The structure is still architecturally significant to this day due to its unique Brutalist design. The Lindemann building next to it will not be part of the disposition, but the open spaces throughout the complex will be improved.

Save this picture! Charles F. Hurley Building & Erich Lindemann Mental Health Center, Staniford Street, Merrimac Street, Boston, Massachusetts, Entwurf 1962, Ausführung 1966–1971, Paul Rudolph. Image © Gunnar Klack | Flickr

Along with the reinvigoration of the structure itself, the redevelopment as a whole is expected to add job opportunities in research while contributing to the local ecosystem of innovation and technology, and create 200 new housing units. The site is set to be an economic driver for the city, state, and region, especially since it sits on Cambridge Street and has direct access to the Kendall Square biotech corridor and the Mass General Hospital medical cluster.

The project is also expected to include the largest minority capital raise in Boston history at $59 million, led by Alinea Partners. Leggat McCall Properties (LMP) will also offer 14,000 square feet of retail space to Lab Central’s Ignite program which provides skill-building and training opportunities for people who are underrepresented in the biotech industry. The project will be LEED Gold certified and promote decarbonization through energy reduction and recovery.

This redevelopment represents a substantial cost savings to the Commonwealth. Leveraging the value of state-owned real estate through a public-private partnership allows us to reduce capital expenditures, address deferred maintenance, improve our public realm, and plan for a more sustainable and prosperous future. -- Michael J. Heffernan, Administration and Finance Secretary

The Hurley building is currently facing approximately $225 million in pending maintenance needs, including major energy efficiency upgrades. The $1Billion+ project will leverage the value of the proposed life sciences building to offset the Commonwealth’s costs, resulting in a space that is more energy efficient and better suited to modern work standards.

Earlier this year, NBBJ unveiled a net-zero school in Encino, California. Titled "Westmark Lower School", the new campus will foster an inclusive and engaging learning experience for students and teachers, responding to the critical condition of U.S students, where 2.3 million were diagnosed with learning differences between 2019 - 2020. The project aims to transform the learning experience for neurodiverse students through a nature-centric environment.