Arquitectonica Designs Soon-to-be Florida’s Tallest Commercial Building

Save this picture! One Brickell City Centre by Arquitectonica. Image Courtesy of Swire Properties Inc and Related Companies

Arcquitectonica unveiled the design of One Brickell City Centre, an approximately 1,000-foot (approximately 300 meters) office tower planned to become the tallest commercial tower in Florida. Located in Miami’s financial district on Brickell Avenue, the office building represents the second phase of Brickell City Centre, a 4.9-million-square-foot (450,000 square meters) mixed‐use development that opened in 2016. One Brickell City Centre is developed by Swire Properties Inc. and Related Companies. Construction it set to begin in 2023.

The project is a response to Miami’s continually evolving status as a global hub for commerce, finance, and technology. The new skyscraper will accommodate 1.6 million square feet (approximately 150,000 meters) of office space, complete with all the necessary amenities, including spaces for retail, culinary, and entertainment offerings. The offices will have outdoor terraces on every floor, column-free interiors, and numerous spaces for meetings and gatherings. The many communal spaces are open toward views of the ocean, Miami River and Downtown Miami.

This monumental structure, which will be the tallest commercial building in Florida, brings an exceptional level of commercial space that the market has yet to see. As the city continues to evolve to become a global hub of commerce, finance, and technology, One Brickell City Centre will play an important role in attracting exceptional companies that want to make Miami their home. - Kieran Bowers, president of Swire Properties Inc.

Arquitectonica is an international architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, and urban planning design firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The firm, known for its “Trendsetting Modernist Miami Style”, was launched back in 1977. Construction has recently begun on one of their projects, the new cruise terminal at Port of Miami, designed for a capacity of 36,000 passengers per day. In 2019 the office has been selected as the winner of the American prize for architecture, which is granted to practitioners that have an impact on the history of American Architecture and have contributed to humanity through their architecture.

