World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. United States
  5. ArquitectonicaGEO
  6. 2016
  7. Brickell City Centre / ArquitectonicaGEO

Brickell City Centre / ArquitectonicaGEO

  • 08:00 - 31 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Brickell City Centre / ArquitectonicaGEO
Save this picture!
Brickell City Centre / ArquitectonicaGEO, Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO
Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO

Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO + 17

  • Architects

    ArquitectonicaGEO

  • Location

    701 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130, United States

  • Architect of Record

    Arquitectonica

  • Partners-in-Charge of Design

    Bernardo Fort Brescia, FAIA, Founding Principal + Laurinda Spear, FAIA, ASLA, LEED AP, Founding Principal

  • Area

    9500000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Landscape Architect

    ArquitectonicaGEO

  • Structural

    Magnusson Klemencic Assoc.

  • MEP

    Cosentini

  • LEED-ND Consultant

    Cosentini

  • Reach and Rise residential condominiums

    Richardson Sadeki

  • Office Buildings lobby, common areas

    Perkins + Will

  • Akerman Offices fit-out

    Gensler

  • Other Office Tenant fit-outs

    Various interior design firms

  • Condominium M/E/P Engineer

    Tilden Lobnitz Cooper (TLC)

  • Civil

    Kimley Horn & Associates, Inc.

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Kaderabek Company (KACO)

  • Specifications

    Building Center No. 3

  • LEED/Sustainability

    BVM Engineering

  • Interior Designers EAST Hotel - Interior Lobbies/Event Spaces/Rooms/Suites

    Clodagh Design International

  • Interior Designers EAST Hotel - Interior Restaurant/Night Club/Bar/Lounge

    Studio Collective

  • Interior Designers EAST Hotel – Hospitality

    Beyond Hospitality

  • Construction – Foundation

    Turner Construction Co. with Dragados USA

  • Construction – Phase One

    Americaribe and John Moriarty & Associates of Florida

  • Non-Residential Acoustic Consultant

    Shen Milson Wilke, LLC.

  • Residential Acoustic Consultant

    Kinsella Marsh Group, Inc.

  • ADA

    ADAAG Consulting Services, LLC

  • Arborist

    Lisa Hammer, Horticultural Consultant

  • Building Envelope (roofing/glazing/waterproofing)

    IBA Consultants

  • Climate Ribbon ® Structural Consultant

    Hugh Dutton Associates

  • Cost Estimating:

    Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

  • Elevator/Vertical Transportation

    Persohn/Hahn Associates Inc.

  • Environmental Graphic Design Consultant

    Pentagram Design

  • Hospitality:

    Beyond Hospitality

  • Hotel Interior Designer:

    Clodagh Design International

  • Hotel Kitchen + Laundry Consultant

    SDI Consulting

  • IT/Security/AV Consultant

    Consentini Associates

  • Life Safety/Building Code

    SLS Consulting, Inc.

  • Lighting

    Office for Visual Interaction

  • Parking

    Walter P. Moore

  • Permit Expeditor

    John Bar

  • Pool

    Weston & Sampson Engineers

  • Private Provider Reviewer

    Bureau Veritas

  • Surveyor

    Fortin Leavy Skiles

  • Traffic

    Kimley Horn

  • Wind Tunnel

    Rowan Williams Davies & Irwin Inc.

  • Zoning Attorney

    Akerman Senterfitt

  • Client/Owner

    Swire Properties

  • Client Construction Team

    Swire Properties
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO
Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO

Text description provided by the architects. Brickell City Centre, Swire Properties Inc.’s massive mixed-use project in the heart of Miami, has been integrally woven with a lush native and adapted tropical landscape that sets a new standard for urban lifestyle landscapes. Landscape Architect, ArquitectonicaGEO, collaborated closely with the architects of Arquitectonica to design an extraordinary multi-level environment.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO
Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO

Virtually all horizontal surfaces within a 9-acre area extending over more than three city blocks are enrobed in a lively plant palette, sophisticated hardscapes or the clear blue waters of stylish pools. From streetscapes and internal retail concourses, to residential and hotel amenity decks, open air restaurants and 40th floor sky lounge, and planted bridges that span the blocks, the landscape is designed to enhance the spare elegance of 5.4 million square feet of office, residential, hotel, retail and entertainment space.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO
Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO

The elevated landscapes create a new kind of “central park”, and firmly establish a center of gravity for Miami's urban renaissance. Nearly 1 acre of amenity decks were crafted to highlight South Florida’s endangered native landscapes, while providing abundant recreational opportunities for residents and visitors, and critical habitat support for regional wildlife. The various landscape settings are intended to be enjoyed from a multitude of intimate spaces within, as well as viewed like a rich tapestry from the Centre’s towers above and from other towers nearby.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO
Courtesy of ArquitectonicaGEO

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ArquitectonicaGEO
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Landscape United States
Cite: "Brickell City Centre / ArquitectonicaGEO" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899814/brickell-city-centre-arquitectonicageo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream