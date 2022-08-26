Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects

Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects

Save
Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects

In the midst of programmatic diversity and experimentation, the Rio de Janeiro office gru.a is an encouragement to those who wish to venture into the expanded field of architecture. Formed by partners Caio Calafate and Pedro Varella in 2013, gru.a demonstrates the potential of the profession when it dialogues with other disciplines.

Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects - Image 2 of 12Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects - Image 3 of 12Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects - Image 4 of 12Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects - Image 5 of 12+ 12

In less than ten years of history, the office stands out for its incursions into unconventional projects in the national architectural market, creations that include art festivals, exhibitions, temporary interventions, among others. Whether in the passage of time marked by the sandy topography of the installation "The Beach and the Time”, or in the adaptation of “Riposatevi” (rest), an installation by Lucio Costa, at the Niterói Museum (MAC), the architects materialize reflections experienced through the body in their work. In this sense, it is worth emphasizing that much of this culture that stretches the traditional limits of architecture also appears as a mirror of the personality of its founders, both with an extensive curriculum that includes award-winning publications and research projects. This educational aspect can be seen even in the way their creations are presented, supported by dense texts and explanatory diagrams.

In addition to the partners, the team now has two more architects, André Cavendish and Ingrid Colares. Despite the national and international projection, gru.a keeps its permanent staff lean, working in association with other offices according to the scale and demand of the projects.

Due to its creative restlessness, gru.a collects several awards and competitions, of which the following stand out: 1st place in the national design competition for the Casa de Rui Barbosa Foundation Collection Building; 1st place in the 2019 Tomie Othake Akzonobel Institute annual award; 1st place in the Reynaldo Roels Jr award for artistic installations. In addition, the firm has participated in shows and exhibitions such as the Venice Architecture Biennale (Brazilian Pavilion, 2018) and the Ibero-American Architecture Biennale (2019). In 2019 gru.a was selected among the 10 finalists of the Début Award, granted by the Lisbon Architecture Triennale.

Get to know a selection of works by gru.a below:

Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a

Save this picture!
Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects - Image 5 of 12
Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a. © Federico Cairoli

The Beach and the Time Installation / gru.a

Save this picture!
Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects - Image 7 of 12
The Beach and the Time Installation / gru.a. © Rafael Salim

Projeto Expográfico “Raio que o parta: Ficções do moderno no Brasil” / gru.a + Juliana Godoy

Save this picture!
Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects - Image 12 of 12
Projeto Expográfico “Raio que o parta: Ficções do moderno no Brasil” / gru.a + Juliana Godoy. © Rafael Salim

Caracol Bar / gru.a

Save this picture!
Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects - Image 10 of 12
Caracol Bar / gru.a. © Dudu Magalhães

Riposatevi Installation / gru.a

Save this picture!
Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects - Image 4 of 12
Riposatevi Installation / gru.a. © Rafael Salim

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects" [Arquitetura no campo ampliado: conhecendo a obra de gru.a arquitetos] 26 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/987474/architecture-in-the-expanded-field-getting-to-know-the-work-of-gr-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream