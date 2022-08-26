Architecture in the Expanded Field: Getting to Know the Work of gru.a Architects

Save this picture! The Beach and the Time Installation / gru.a. © Rafael Salim

In the midst of programmatic diversity and experimentation, the Rio de Janeiro office gru.a is an encouragement to those who wish to venture into the expanded field of architecture. Formed by partners Caio Calafate and Pedro Varella in 2013, gru.a demonstrates the potential of the profession when it dialogues with other disciplines.

In less than ten years of history, the office stands out for its incursions into unconventional projects in the national architectural market, creations that include art festivals, exhibitions, temporary interventions, among others. Whether in the passage of time marked by the sandy topography of the installation "The Beach and the Time”, or in the adaptation of “Riposatevi” (rest), an installation by Lucio Costa, at the Niterói Museum (MAC), the architects materialize reflections experienced through the body in their work. In this sense, it is worth emphasizing that much of this culture that stretches the traditional limits of architecture also appears as a mirror of the personality of its founders, both with an extensive curriculum that includes award-winning publications and research projects. This educational aspect can be seen even in the way their creations are presented, supported by dense texts and explanatory diagrams.

In addition to the partners, the team now has two more architects, André Cavendish and Ingrid Colares. Despite the national and international projection, gru.a keeps its permanent staff lean, working in association with other offices according to the scale and demand of the projects.

Due to its creative restlessness, gru.a collects several awards and competitions, of which the following stand out: 1st place in the national design competition for the Casa de Rui Barbosa Foundation Collection Building; 1st place in the 2019 Tomie Othake Akzonobel Institute annual award; 1st place in the Reynaldo Roels Jr award for artistic installations. In addition, the firm has participated in shows and exhibitions such as the Venice Architecture Biennale (Brazilian Pavilion, 2018) and the Ibero-American Architecture Biennale (2019). In 2019 gru.a was selected among the 10 finalists of the Début Award, granted by the Lisbon Architecture Triennale.

Get to know a selection of works by gru.a below:

