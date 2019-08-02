Lisbon Architecture Triennale Announces Finalists of Début Award 2019

Save this picture! Courtesy of Lisbon Architecture Triennial

The Lisbon Architecture Triennale announced the long-awaited list of finalists for the third edition of the Début Prize , which aims to recognize offices and collectives whose artistic consolidation is still developing and whose thinking and approach are relevant to contemporary architectural scene.

Founded in 2013, the award is open to professionals under 35 years old, or offices whose average age does not exceed 35 years. Coming from Brazil, Mexico, USA, Spain, Italy and France, the ten finalists are:

The jury of this edition of the award was composed by Ana Dana Beroš, Anna Ramos Sanz, Matte Lucarelli, Go Hasegawa, Joaquim Moreno, Mariabruna Fabrizi, Sofia von Ellrichshausen.