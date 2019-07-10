World
  Riposatevi Installation / gru.a

Riposatevi Installation / gru.a

  19:00 - 10 July, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Riposatevi Installation / gru.a
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

  • Architects

    gru.a

  • Location

    Mirante da Boa Viagem, s/nº - Boa Viagem, Niterói - RJ, 24210-390, Brazil

  • Category

    Installation

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rafael Salim

  • Original Project

    Lucio Costa

  • Curatorship

    Pablo Leon de la Barra, Raphael Fonseca

  • Architecture

    gru.a (grupo de arquitetos) - Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, Júlia Carreiro, Igor Machado

  • Structural Calculations

    Rodrigo Afonso

  • Assembly Team

    Cláudio Baltar, Zé Maranhão, Djavan Costa, Regivaldo Morais, Jeferson Rodrigues

  • Scenography and Production

    Equipe Mac

  • Montage 2018

    gru.a (grupo de arquitetos)
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

Text description provided by the architects. RIPOSATEVI (take a rest) is an installation designed by the architect Lúcio Costa for Milan's Triennial of Architecture, held in the fateful year of 1964. In 2018, the work is presented for the first time in Rio de Janeiro and inside a museum of visual arts - the MAC of Niterói, designed by Oscar Niemeyer. 

© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

After an invitation of the curatorship of the MAC, gru.a’s team worked on the adaptation of the system created by Lucio Costa to the singular geometry of the hall designed by Niemeyer, with the challenge of mediating a posthumous meeting between two of the greatest characters of Brazilian architecture. 

© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim
Section
Section
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

The installation occupies the 400m2 of the main hall of the museum. A horizontal wire rope formed by equilateral triangles was fixed 2.5 m from the floor. From it 13 vertical risers are fixed to the bases of the beams of the building, connecting the system of cables of steel to the structure in reinforced concrete of the MAC. 

© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

For each cabled point hooks were installed where the 30 networks that occupy the space are hung. The photos of Marcel Gautherot (Ceará and Brasilia), flags, guitars and vegetal species were presented as such in the original project.

© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

Project location

About this office
gru.a
Office

