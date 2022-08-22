Submit a Project Advertise
Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRobert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Exterior PhotographyRobert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, HandrailRobert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, Column, Beam, Arcade

High School, Extension
Berlin, Germany
  Architects: SSP Ruthnick Architekten
  Year :  2021
  • Design Team : Alin Nieswand, Nora Kuippers
  • Structural Planning : ifb frohloff staffa kühl ecker
  • Building Physics : Ecobau Consulting
  • Building Services : Riethmüllerplan Gebäudetechnik
  • Fire Protection : Leibenatus Stockburger Wittayer Architekten Ingenieure
  • Acoustics : ALB Akustiklabor Berlin
  • Client : District Office Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg Berlin
  • City : Berlin
  • Country : Germany
Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Klemens Renner

Text description provided by the architects. With a modern architectural language, SSP Rüthnick Architekten extended the school, which is under ensemble protection. The main building for 580 pupils was modernized and rehabilitated. The new building in the schoolyard complements the existing school building.

Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Klemens Renner

The three-story extension respectful distances itself from the solid masonry building with red clinker bricks. A modern-looking façade made of vertical larch wood slats was deliberately chosen to contrast with the historic brick building. In addition to the expressive cubature, the joints between the floors and the movable sliding elements give the building plasticity. The wooden elements, which can be moved manually, serve as sun protection.

Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Klemens Renner
Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Klemens Renner

The structure of the extension, which is elevated up to the first floor, is given a floating effect by the slender, conical columns. In this way, access to the old building was preserved and the existing schoolyard was affected as little as possible. The building from 1875 by the architect Hermann Blankenstein belongs to the „märkische“ brick Gothic style, decorated with ornamental elements.

Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Klemens Renner

With a bright yellow color and artfully twisted balusters, the existing building is connected to the extension by four modern bridges. Special rooms of the school, e.g. a library, are housed here. With the new elevator integrated, barrier-free access to the existing building could also be achieved.

Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Klemens Renner

The floor plan structure of the old building was optimized. The mezzanine floor required special attention to create barrier-free access. Already in the early design stage, a bridge was developed that forms a two-meter-high arch over the entrance corridor and thus connects the two mezzanine levels.

Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Image 19 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Image 20 of 22
Upper Floor Plan

The bridges, both inside and outside, appear in a formative shape and are integrated respectfully with the existing building. The classical entrance areas, executed in brick architecture, are extended by a contemporary interior concept. Clear white, with accentuated green tones on the walls, stronger and darker colors in the laid linoleum floors, define the wide corridors on the upper floors. Colorfully inserted furniture expands the usable space for learning and working purposes outside the classrooms. In this way, places of exchange are created and forward-looking school pedagogy is promoted. The science rooms were refurbished, roof areas were renovated in accordance with the preservation order, technical installations were renewed and the fire protection was upgraded.

Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, Column, Beam, Arcade
© Klemens Renner
Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Column, Arch, Arcade, Beam
© Klemens Renner

The measures were carried out in the empty building. Therefore, SSP Rüthnick Architekten temporarily erected a container facility in the schoolyard for two years. The main building with its new extension is occupied for the new school year 2021/2022. The construction measures were financed with funds from the Berlin Senate Administration program: "Lively Centers and Lively Neighborhoods".

Robert Koch High School / SSP Rüthnick Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Klemens Renner

