MVRDV, Adjaye Associates, LEVER Architecture, and Toshiko Mori Shortlisted for the Portland Museum of Art Expansion

The Portland Museum of Art, along with architects from Dovetail Design Strategists have announced four renowned architecture firms shortlisted for the unification and expansion of Portland Museum of Art’s new campus in the heart of Downtown Portland, Maine. Under the theme of "Art for All", PMA’s mission, vision, and commitment to Sustainability and Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusivity were the basis of the value proposition guiding the museum unification and expansion, with a goal to "reflect a challenge to museums and cultural institutions to do more to create centers of belonging and foster social change".

Teams were required to demonstrate an understanding of the challenge, dedication to the museum’s ideals, relevant work, and to illustrate “In what ways can a museum’s architecture promote equity?” The competition included submissions from 104 teams hailing from 20 countries, including Australia, Belgium, China, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Mexico, Spain, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, showcasing the "diversity of experience and records of innovation represented in the submissions".

The selected quartet are Adjaye Associates with KMA, Michael Boucher Landscape Architecture, Atelier Ten, and 2x4; LEVER Architecture with Unknown Studio, Chris Newell - Akomawt Educational Initiative, Openbox, Once-Future Office, Atelier Ten, and Studio Pacifica; MVRDV with STOSS, the Institute for Human Centered Design, Pentagram, Atelier Ten, and DVDL; and Toshiko Mori Architect + Johnston Marklee + Preston Scott Cohen with Hargreaves Jones, Cross Cultural Community Services, WeShouldDoItAll, Buro Happold Consulting Engineers, and Arup.

It was vital to us as members of the Selection Committee to ensure our unique character as a region was considered in the submissions. Portland and Maine are international destinations and proudly welcome visitors from around the world, yet this is due to a recognizable, evolving, and renowned cultural landscape that must be elevated and sustained through this new landmark building and competition. -- Kyo Bannai, PMA Board member

The selected teams were chosen by the museum for their "creative and sensitive approach, their distinctive vision, and embodiment of the PMA’s values of courage, equity, service, sustainability, and trust". Their collective experience with innovative campus, civic, and cultural projects, and for their deep consideration of the geographical and demographic qualities of Portland and surrounding communities.

The expansion and unification project aims to unify the museum’s downtown campus through the construction of a new building. This will be the museum’s first expansion in more than 40 years, adding 60,000 square feet of flexible, community, gallery, and public spaces to welcome 300,000–500,000 visitors per year. The project comes as a result of the current growth and diversification of the PMA’s collection, record attendance, community feedback, and new opportunities to ensure art and culture are at the heart of Maine’s future.