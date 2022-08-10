We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Colombia
  5. Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP

Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP

Save
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP

Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Exterior PhotographyKindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Exterior PhotographyKindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Interior Photography, Sink, Windows, Glass, BathroomKindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Interior Photography+ 30

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Kindergarten
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Architects: DARP
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :DARP
  • Lead Architects : Jaime Eduardo Cabal Mejía, Jorge Emilio Buitrago Gutiérrez
  • Coordinators : Milena Jaramillo, David Carmona
  • Collaborators : Jenyfer Botero, Juan Portillo, Sebastián Morillo
  • Promotor : Secretaría Distrital de Integración Social
  • City : Bogotá
  • Country : Colombia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Exterior Photography
© DARP

Text description provided by the architects. The Campo Verde Kindergarten is an important piece within what has been consolidated as a new educational center at an urban level, in the town of Bosa, south of Bogotá.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© DARP
Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Exterior Photography
© DARP

It is located on the edge of the consolidated urban fabric, where the city ends and the savannah begins. The proposed architecture is sensitive to this ambiguous location, establishing a dialogue with the distant landscape, the hills, the savannah, and the river, generating a clear position facing the street and the urban morphology.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© DARP
Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Interior Photography
© DARP

The project is conceived as a series of 12 x 12-meter volumes stacked around an enclosure that opens onto the landscape. Each of these volumes acts as a container for the primary learning environments and the covered extension areas, enabling the implementation of pedagogical strategies according to the interests and developmental stages of the children. The kindergarten is understood as an open system.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Interior Photography, Sink, Windows, Glass, Bathroom
© DARP

The infrastructure is designed and conceived to carry out activities that promote comprehensive development in early childhood. The academic extension areas are an essential part of the learning system, therefore they are transformable, multipurpose spaces that allow the development of various activities (library, exhibition center, workshop, mini-laboratory, etc. ), contributing to the educational structure of the campus, acting as places of transition between interior and exterior, allowing children to observe what happens outside the classroom.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Interior Photography
© DARP

The relationship between the different volumes generates variations that nourish the spatial system of the project, creating courtyards, terraces and extension places for play. These connect with each other through double heights and interior balconies, thus maximizing the points of exchange and control between users and members of the educational establishment. This allows micro-landscapes to be created within the complex, adding diversity to the curricular proposals and generating different pedagogical appropriations. The program of the classroom-type spaces is developed on the two levels, situating the ludic activities on the top level, developed in multi-purpose classrooms, terraces, and balconies.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Interior Photography
© DARP
Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Image 21 of 30
Floor Plan First Floor
Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Image 25 of 30
Section A-A
Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Interior Photography, Living Room
© DARP

The public areas and basic services (classroom, kitchen, dining room, etc.) are arranged on the first level of the building with the possibility of opening onto the courtyards and the savannah landscape, taking advantage of the landscaping potential of the site. Also located on this level are the nursery and walkway areas, spaces that have priority for evacuation as they belong to the younger users of the kindergarten.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Image 29 of 30
Outline 02

The construction is austere, responsible, and in keeping with the place, it uses simple materials and techniques typical of the area that guarantee its appropriation and stability over time.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Exterior Photography
© DARP

The Campo Verde Kindergarten seeks to respond to the context in a coherent and generous way, contributing to the urban structure and the landscape in which it is located, promoting active and collaborative pedagogical relationships at different scales through flexible spaces connected to outdoor areas that promote learning through encounter.

Save this picture!
Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP - Exterior Photography
© DARP

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bosa, Bogotá, Colombia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DARP
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenColombia
Cite: "Kindergarten Campo Verde / DARP" [Jardín infantil Campo Verde / DARP] 10 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986778/kindergarten-campo-verde-darp> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream