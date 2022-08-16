Submit a Project Advertise
  Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses

In addition to their primary function, roofs are one of the most fundamental elements in the aesthetics of a building, taking different shapes, being composed of different structures and sealed by different materials. But, in addition to aesthetics, roofs need to meet the climatic conditions of where they are located, considering the periodic changes related to rain, sun and winds.

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 2 of 11Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 3 of 11Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 4 of 11Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 5 of 11

Although the imagery of the house is related to the traditional gable structure, there are many possibilities for coverings for a residential building. First, it is important to understand that the roof performs the primary function of any shelter: to protect a given area from the weather and, in the case of cities, also from the stimuli of urban life. In addition, in some cases, roofs can perform other functions in a residential project, such as receiving house maintenance structures (housing solar panels or collecting rainwater for reuse) or even offering a space for living or leisure.

Beyond its functionality, the aesthetic discussion is also part of choosing a roof. If, on the one hand, when deciding on a more functional roof, we can think mainly of flat slabs, on the other, when we think of simple roofs, we are faced with the choice of the number of gables, the direction of the slope or the type of tile. In addition, we can also think of slabs with more organic lines, such as vaults or inverted arches. For each shape, a different construction technique, material and structural system. See some examples below:

Single-Pitched Roof: Acaiacá House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 2 of 11
Acaiacá House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Image © Manuel Sá

Gable Roof: Trikona House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 6 of 11
Casa Trikona / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image © Gustavo Uemura

Multi-Pitched Roof: Morro Cavado House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 11 of 11
Morro Cavado House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Image © Manuel Sá

Butterfly Roof: Painal Farm / N2B Arquitetura

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 8 of 11
Painal Farm / N2B Arquitetura. Image © Keniche Santos

Asymmetrical Gable Roof: Casa Florenzano / Leo Romano

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 7 of 11
Casa Florenzano / Leo Romano. Image © Edgard Cesar

Flat Roof: Casa Pedra / ARCHITECTS OFFICE + Triptyque

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 9 of 11
Casa Pedra / ARCHITECTS OFFICE + Triptyque . Image © Ricardo Bassetti

Garden Roof: Açucena House / TETRO Arquitetura

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 3 of 11
Açucena House / TETRO Arquitetura. Image © Jomar Bragança

Visitable Roof: Rainforest House / Arena Arquitetura

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 4 of 11
Rainforest House / Arena Arquitetura. Image © Joana França

Vaults: ARCA House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 5 of 11
ARCA House / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image © Victor Affaro

Archs: Joy House / Studio Rodrigo Ferreira

Pitched or Flat? Different Types of Roofs for Houses - Image 10 of 11
Casa Joy / Studio Rodrigo Ferreira. Image © Marcus Camargo

