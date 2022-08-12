Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.
Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when it is combined with gastronomy but above all with everyday life, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 16 bedrooms in Mexico that integrate terraces to connect the outside and provide a different experience to the rest of the users.
Z House / Zozaya Arquitectos
Santísimo House / JJRR/ARQUITECTURA + AREA
Amaranto Tulum House / Studio Arquitectos
Paracaima House / grupoarquitectura
MIDA House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign
Moulat House / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Home Studio Animas 8 / Mar Studio
Rooftop Studio Tapachula / TO
Penélope House / Alexandro Velázquez Moreno
Una Vida Boutique Villas / Studio arquitectos
Faith House / OW Arquitectos
GG House / Elías Rizo Arquitectos
Lunamar House / José Vigil Arquitectos
Club De Patos / Javier Pérez-Gil Salcido
ARX Colima Building / ARCHETONIC
