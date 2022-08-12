Submit a Project Advertise
Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 2 of 17Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 3 of 17Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 4 of 17Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 5 of 17+ 17

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when it is combined with gastronomy but above all with everyday life, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 16 bedrooms in Mexico that integrate terraces to connect the outside and provide a different experience to the rest of the users.

Z House / Zozaya Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 5 of 17
Casa Z / Zozaya Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Santísimo House / JJRR/ARQUITECTURA + AREA

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 13 of 17
Casa Santísimo / JJRR/ARQUITECTURA + AREA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Amaranto Tulum House / Studio Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 17 of 17
Casa Amaranto Tulum / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Paracaima House / grupoarquitectura

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 16 of 17
Casa Paracaima / grupoarquitectura. Image © Agustín Garza

MIDA House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 15 of 17
Casa MIDA / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 3 of 17
Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign. Image © Tamara Uribe

Moulat House / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 14 of 17
Casa Moulat / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Home Studio Animas 8 / Mar Studio

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 8 of 17
Casa Estudio Animas 8 / Mar Studio. Image © LA76 Photography

Rooftop Studio Tapachula / TO

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 2 of 17
Estudio en azotea Tapachula / TO. Image © Jaime Navarro

Penélope House / Alexandro Velázquez Moreno

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 10 of 17
Casa Penélope / Alexandro Velázquez Moreno. Image © Onnis Luque

Una Vida Boutique Villas / Studio arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 11 of 17
Una Vida Boutique Villas / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Faith House / OW Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 12 of 17
Casa Fe / OW Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau

GG House / Elías Rizo Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 6 of 17
Casa GG / Elías Rizo Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Garcia

Lunamar House / José Vigil Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 7 of 17
Casa Lunamar / José Vigil Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de José Vigil Arquitectos

Club De Patos / Javier Pérez-Gil Salcido

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 4 of 17
Club De Patos / Javier Pérez-Gil Salcido. Image © Alessandro Bo

ARX Colima Building / ARCHETONIC

Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces - Image 9 of 17
Edificio ARX Colima / ARCHETONIC. Image Cortesía de ULIV

At ArchDaily we are exploring new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our entire library of more than 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's new Image Finder. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials and more.

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces" [Interiores mexicanos: 16 dormitorios o recámaras con terrazas] 12 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986347/mexican-interiors-16-bedrooms-with-terraces> ISSN 0719-8884

