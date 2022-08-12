Mexican Interiors: 16 Bedrooms with Terraces

Save this picture! Casa GG / Elías Rizo Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Garcia

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when it is combined with gastronomy but above all with everyday life, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 16 bedrooms in Mexico that integrate terraces to connect the outside and provide a different experience to the rest of the users.

Casa Z / Zozaya Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Casa Santísimo / JJRR/ARQUITECTURA + AREA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Casa Amaranto Tulum / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Casa Paracaima / grupoarquitectura. Image © Agustín Garza

Casa MIDA / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Villa 9 10 / EURK Buildesign. Image © Tamara Uribe

Casa Moulat / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Casa Estudio Animas 8 / Mar Studio. Image © LA76 Photography

Estudio en azotea Tapachula / TO. Image © Jaime Navarro

Casa Penélope / Alexandro Velázquez Moreno. Image © Onnis Luque

Una Vida Boutique Villas / Studio Arquitectos. Image © Pablo García Figueroa

Casa Fe / OW Arquitectos. Image © Diana Arnau

Casa GG / Elías Rizo Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Garcia

Casa Lunamar / José Vigil Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de José Vigil Arquitectos

Club De Patos / Javier Pérez-Gil Salcido. Image © Alessandro Bo

Edificio ARX Colima / ARCHETONIC. Image Cortesía de ULIV

At ArchDaily we are exploring new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our entire library of more than 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's new Image Finder. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials and more.