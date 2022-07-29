We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Jacques Chirac School / Saad El Kabbaj + Driss Kettani + Mohamed Amine Siana

Jacques Chirac School / Saad El Kabbaj + Driss Kettani + Mohamed Amine Siana

Jacques Chirac School / Saad El Kabbaj + Driss Kettani + Mohamed Amine Siana

Jacques Chirac School / Saad El Kabbaj + Driss Kettani + Mohamed Amine Siana - Exterior Photography, Interior Photography, Shelving

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Rabat, Morocco
  • Project Devolpment And Management : Siham Drancourt
  • Project Drawing Plans And Details : Yassine El Aouni, Rachid El Maataoui
  • Project Management : Ayda Bennani Smires
  • City : Rabat
  • Country : Morocco
Jacques Chirac School - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra - FG + SG

Text description provided by the architects. Rabat, the capital city of Morocco has a strong cultural and architectural heritage, and the project tries to respond to this heritage by transcribing its spirit, characterized by elegance and sobriety, a sense of historical continuity and harmony. The school is divided into two main entities: the kindergarten and elementary school, and the secondary school, and adding to this, support functions such as administrative offices, library, sports facilities, and an auditorium.

Jacques Chirac School - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra - FG + SG
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Jacques Chirac School - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra - FG + SG

The organization of these different entities on the plot is decisive and influences the general layout of the project. Thus, the kindergarten and elementary schools are located on the southwest side of the plot with an annex entrance, allowing a better regulation of flows and better management of accesses. The secondary school is located on the northeast side of the plot and is articulated in an L-shape which frees maximum space for the playground and the outdoor sports area. The central area of the plot is occupied by the support functions which are linked together by a set of corridors on the ground floor and the upper levels.

Jacques Chirac School - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra - FG + SG
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan -1st Floor
Jacques Chirac School - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra - FG + SG

The volume composition allows the maximum possible views, through framed perspectives.
A landscape layout, between the main volumes and the adjoining roads, allows to the protection somehow indoor spaces from sunshine and urban noise. 

Jacques Chirac School - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Fernando Guerra - FG + SG

The architecture tries to be refined, dynamic, sobre and expressive at the same time and tries also to fit in the best way with the architectural identity of Rabat by highlighting horizontal and strong lines, sobre and pure white volumes. These volumes are enhanced by large slits, their skin is made vibrant by a set of vertical (and acoustic) sunshades, and are encamped on the ground by rough stone walls, characteristic of Rabat’s modernist schools. Some volumes are also highlighted by Moroccan traditional tiles “zellige” sequences, bringing a playful and joyful touch to children.

Jacques Chirac School - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra - FG + SG
Elevation
Elevation

Most of the teaching spaces are distributed by outdoor covered corridors. This arrangement makes it possible to obtain optimal bi-ventilation and natural lighting for almost all teaching spaces, using proven passive solutions suitable for Rabat’s climate.

Jacques Chirac School - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra - FG + SG

Project location

Address:Rabat, Morocco

Saad El Kabbaj
Driss Kettani
Mohamed Amine Siana
Educational Architecture, Schools, Morocco
Jacques Chirac School / Saad El Kabbaj + Driss Kettani + Mohamed Amine Siana, 29 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

