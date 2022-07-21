We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

RIBA Announces Six Shortlisted Projects for the 2022 Stirling Prize

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the six buildings competing for the 2022 RIBA Stirling Prize. Marking its 26th edition, the award honors the United Kingdom’s best new building, and is considered the country's highest accolade in architecture. The six projects range between educational, cultural, and residential buildings, all designed for sustained community benefits that "demonstrate the power of exceptional architecture to enhance lives". The winner of the 2022 Stirling Prize will be announced on October 13th, 2022 at RIBA's 66 Portland Place in London.

Simon Allford, RIBA President commended the projects for their environmentally-conscious approach, explaining that "as we grapple with housing, energy and climate crises, these six projects give cause for optimism, each offering innovative solutions to the challenges of today and the future. From major capital city regeneration programmes to new visions for higher education, they all share the ambition to deliver generous architecture fit for a low-carbon future".

Four of the shortlisted schemes provide new spaces to interact and learn in formal and informal settings, such as schools, colleges, and community centers. The remaining two are new housing developments on compact and complex sites that "set a benchmark for investment in high quality, desirable urban homes". Focusing on their environmental impact, the projects are commended for their construction’s responsibility to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis, from the reuse and upgrade of existing buildings to the conscious specification of low-carbon materials and technologies, to the thoughtful design of hybrid, flexible spaces. 

Read on to discover the six shortlisted buildings. 

100 Liverpool Street by Hopkins Architects

RIBA Announces Six Shortlisted Projects for the 2022 Stirling Prize - Image 6 of 7
100 Liverpool Street, London (Hopkins Architects). Image © Charles Hosea

Forth Valley College – Falkirk Campus by Reiach and Hall Architects

RIBA Announces Six Shortlisted Projects for the 2022 Stirling Prize - Image 2 of 7
Forth Valley College – Falkirk Campus, Scotland (Reiach and Hall Architects). Image Courtesy of Reiach and Hall Architects

Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road by Henley Halebrown

RIBA Announces Six Shortlisted Projects for the 2022 Stirling Prize - Image 3 of 7
Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road, London (Henley Halebrown). Image © Nick Kane

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park by Panter Hudspith Architects

RIBA Announces Six Shortlisted Projects for the 2022 Stirling Prize - Image 5 of 7
Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, London (Panter Hudspith Architects). Image © Enrique Verdugo

Sands End Arts and Community Centre by Mæ Architects

RIBA Announces Six Shortlisted Projects for the 2022 Stirling Prize - Image 4 of 7
Sands End Arts and Community Centre, London (Mæ Architects). Image © Rory Gardiner

The New Library, Magdalene College by Niall McLaughlin Architects

RIBA Announces Six Shortlisted Projects for the 2022 Stirling Prize - Image 7 of 7
The New Library, Magdalene College, Cambridge (Niall McLaughlin Architects). Image © Nick Kane

