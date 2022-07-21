We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Narrow House / Only If

Narrow House / Only If

Save this project
Narrow House / Only If
Save this picture!
Narrow House / Only If - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Facade
© Iwan Baan

Narrow House / Only If - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, FacadeNarrow House / Only If - Exterior Photography, FacadeNarrow House / Only If - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Shelving, WindowsNarrow House / Only If - Interior Photography, Shelving+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential Interiors
Brooklyn, United States
  • Architects: Only If
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  262
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Iwan Baan, Naho Kubota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Kaldewei, Alape, Bolidt, Sosoares, YKK AP, CEA Italy
  • Lead Architects : Karolina Czeczek, Adam Frampton
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Narrow House / Only If - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Only If, a New York City-based design practice for architecture and urbanism, has completed the Narrow House. Located in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, the Narrow House is situated on an atypical New York City lot measuring 13’-4” wide by 100’ deep, which is slenderer than the normative 25-foot-wide zoning lot. Despite its non-conformity, the site met other specific criteria which enabled the development of the vacant lot. The project was self-initiated, developed, and is occupied by the architects themselves, who acquired the undervalued land in 2015.

Save this picture!
Narrow House / Only If - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Iwan Baan

On such a constrained site, the main problem in the design of the Narrow House does not form or outward appearance, but rather daylight and circulation. In fact, the zoning regulations mostly dictate the exterior volume of the building, which is primarily finished in black stucco. The remainder of the façade, facing the street and rear yard consists of a glass curtain wall, which maximizes daylight to the inside and is detailed flush to the adjacent stucco.

Save this picture!
Narrow House / Only If - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Shelving, Windows
© Naho Kubota
Save this picture!
Narrow House / Only If - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Naho Kubota

Aside from two lateral walls, the house is characterized by an absence of interior walls, rooms, and corridors. The openness—exactly 11’ clear inside—enables daylight penetration throughout, but also an unusual lack of separation. In lieu of walls, the split-level section creates spatial distinctions between different domestic functions. The vertical void inside the central, perforated steel staircase becomes a lightwell, further introducing daylight towards the middle of the plan.

Save this picture!
Narrow House / Only If - Image 23 of 24
Section

The ground floor is raised slightly above street level. It provides open space for living, eating, and cooking. A 28-foot-long bar volume finished in black perforated metal, black stained oak, and black terrazzo accommodates kitchen components. At the rear of the ground floor, an oversized glass pivot door opens to the rear yard, extending the living space to the outside. Upstairs, different levels provide for two bedrooms and a work-study, which could be converted into an additional third bedroom. The bedrooms are separated from other spaces through a plywood volume, containing bathrooms, closets, and pocket doors for privacy.

Save this picture!
Narrow House / Only If - Interior Photography, Windows
© Naho Kubota

The lateral walls consist of reinforced concrete masonry units (CMU), and the floors are composite concrete and corrugated metal deck. Based on the lot width, the clear span of floors is close to the maximum limit of the structure without requiring additional beams or support. Floors throughout are topped with a poured polyurethane finish, and the structure is exposed on the ceilings. Without interior shear walls, the building is braced at the front and rear façade for lateral stability. Three diagonal steel braces are also exposed behind the front façade.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Only If
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Narrow House / Only If " 21 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985739/narrow-house-only-if> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream