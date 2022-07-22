We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave

Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave

Save this project
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave

Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Exterior PhotographyWoodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Exterior Photography, FacadeWoodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsWoodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School, Classrooms
Northolt, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Exterior Photography
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Belvue School is a secondary school for boys and girls with moderate to severe learning difficulties and a range of other additional needs. The school site sits adjacent to an under-utilized woodland which the school is managing as an educational nature reserve. In 2014 the school had already raised enough money to install two shipping containers to act as storage and support spaces for the woodland but approached Studio Weave to enquire whether it would be possible to achieve some more flexible, larger extracurricular spaces with a similar budget.

Save this picture!
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jim Stephenson

Studio Weave worked with the school to develop the design of two new woodland rooms that sit separately from the main school building and provide 150sqm of unique facilities, with a more domestic quality and intimate scale. Our approach to this project was about more than just designing a new building for the school, it was about creating a narrative for the woodland that would open up imaginative ways of engaging with this newly acquired natural asset.

Save this picture!
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Image 9 of 15
Site plan
Save this picture!
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Image 15 of 15
Sketch

We identified that the boundary between the playground and woods marks the border between familiar school territory and the magical, mysterious world beyond.  At this very important threshold, the woodland rooms act as a ‘gatehouse’ and symbolize the entrance to another world/secret garden. The design process included story writing workshops with the students to develop a collective narrative for the woodland and identify how this ‘gatehouse’ could interact with it. The classrooms were required to provide three types of much-needed learning spaces.

Save this picture!
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Image 11 of 15
Section

The ‘Cosy Lounge’ is used for teaching and engaging with the woodland, offering a connection to wildlife that many students don’t otherwise have, as well as being a private sensory space in which to calm down. The ‘Sociable Kitchen’ includes a café, with a food preparation area and dining for small groups. The ‘Messy Barn’ allows outdoor learning, whatever the weather. These functions enable students to learn essential life skills in their transition to becoming well-rounded citizens in an inclusive society. Through encouraging and inspiring students to adopt extra responsibilities and be more autonomous the school nurtures their social, emotional, and personal development, leading them towards employment opportunities.

Save this picture!
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Jim Stephenson

The concave ceiling allowed us to create a lower head height as you enter the space creating an intimate domestic scale that opens up as you move towards the center of the room. The curved soffit also enables light from the clerestory windows to spill across its entire surface, filling the space with natural light. The stack effect created by this form allows for the spaces to be entirely naturally ventilated.

Save this picture!
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave - Interior Photography, Chair
© Jim Stephenson

In parallel to the design and delivery of the woodland classrooms building, Studio Weave worked with a forest management specialist on developing a woodland strategy to ensure good maintenance and sensitive upkeep of the woods. The woodland strategy seeks to bring benefits to the wider community, by improving biodiversity in the area and addressing the effects of the busy A-road that runs along the back of the woodlands.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Northolt, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Weave
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolOther facilitiesClassroomsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave" 22 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985734/woodland-classrooms-belvue-school-studio-weave> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream