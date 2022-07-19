We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. France
  5. Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte

Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte

Save this project
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte
Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsCranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, BeamCranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Interior Photography, Facade+ 47

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Cranves-Sales, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal of this project in Ville de Cranves-Sales, France, is to maximize the use of the double slope of the land by building "two schools" developed on two different terraces, both in a vantage point over their surroundings.

Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Takuji Shimmura

The access, located in the south, is delimited by a roof that overlooks the courtyard and serves as access to the primary school, extracurricular classes, and the large multipurpose room, thus offering greater flexibility in the use of equipment.

Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Takuji Shimmura
Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Interior Photography, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

In the search to adapt in the best possible way to the context, the project proposes fragmented volumes according to each program, thus allowing a more adequate scale for the different uses and minimizing the misleading notion of a huge “UFO” type project, which would be more related to an urban school, in a denser environment.

Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

Visible from the highest point of the building, the project incorporates sloping roofs that connect with the vegetation and thus ensure the perfect closure of this fifth façade and its integration into the local architectural heritage.

Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Image 35 of 47

User safety is one of the reasons why it was decided to locate the school on two different levels: so that each classroom can interact with the outside, thus creating more direct and user-friendly routes. Also, unlike the first level, the slope of the land required the creation of a lower level, so as not to become a large embankment. The proposed landscape is that of a fragment of local forest and juxtaposed volumes of stone.

Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takuji Shimmura
Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Interior Photography, Windows
© Takuji Shimmura
Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Takuji Shimmura

The local species are of rapid development, offering in just 7 years the immutable record of a landscape that is unified with the location of the building in total balance, considering the volume of vegetation in relation to the volume of the building.

Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

According to this logic, the two courtyards are flat land and allow for ample play and landscaping spaces next to the facilities, the school is a central point in the landscape surrounded by the surrounding mountain ranges.

Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Interior Photography, Beam
© Takuji Shimmura

The materiality of the school seeks to promote durability over time and the highly varied interior is enhanced with the use of vibrant colors and at the same time reinforces the feeling of warmth with the use of wood in all common areas and on the floor.

Save this picture!
Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cranves-Sales, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christophe Rousselle Architecte
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance
Cite: "Cranves-Sales School / Christophe Rousselle Architecte" 19 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985494/cranves-sales-school-christophe-rousselle-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream