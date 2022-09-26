Spaces of Transition that Improve Quality of Life in Interiors

Save this picture! With its discreet design and coordinated colours, the workstation fits perfectly into the living area. Image Cortesia de EGGER

Although things seem to have returned to normal, it is undeniable that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everyone. The truth is, its impacts on the economy and society can still be felt and will remain for some time. As a consequence, most people have become more conscious about public health, disease dissemination and the importance of science in everyday life. Many began to place more importance on time spent with family and at home, while companies have realized that not all office spaces are really essential and that home office can be just as effective.

The result is that people have began modifying their spaces to accommodate new uses which might have been unthinkable before. Our homes had to become, in a few weeks, places for rest, work, study, sports and leisure. Most were not prepared for this change, but gradually both residents and architects and designers found ways to adapt to the new reality. We've learned that accommodating new functions into a home means more than just setting up a table in the only free corner of the apartment. The pandemic also accelerated certain global trends and changed our relationships with products, companies and services, in terms of sustainability, social justice, digitization and individualization. The common factor between these different elements is that now they no longer require you to make a choice between one thing or another. Instead, all these elements are now connected, making life, people and products more agile and long-lasting. Under the motto “Create Transitions”, EGGER shows how decors and wood-based products can create and shape change in everyday living.

Investing in transition spaces can redefine the appearance and range of functions of many products and types of furniture. According to Klaus Monhoff, Head of Decor and Design Management at the EGGER Group, “If in previous years we were still talking about ‘mix and match’, a modular design is now also coming into play”. The Austrian company produces wood-based materials for furniture, such as chipboards and MDF boards, laminates and other components, as well as laminated floors and various construction products. Below, we outline some space design strategies to create transitions and improve the quality of life in interior spaces:

Home & Office: The new rhythm between living and working

A ubiquitous example of transition design is the new rhythm of life many have between the home and the office. More than just changing up the furniture placement or adding a few work-related objects, there are a number of transition elements that can redefine the look and functionality of both products and furniture.

Save this picture! With its discreet design and coordinated colours, the workstation fits perfectly into the living area. Image Cortesia de EGGER

Finding a balance between one's work and personal lives is important, especially if home office is involved. When work life and home life become blurred together, conflicting emotions can come up and people can end up feeling like they've been both working indefinitely and not doing enough. It is usually recommended to have a specific space dedicated just for work, but which does not necessarily have to be rigid. However, most experts propose the creation of transitions and routines, to which specific materials and products can contribute. Surfaces with more sober finishes and neutral colors can calm the mind and favor concentration, while wood surfaces bring greater comfort. In the example above, we see how the workstation's discreet design and coordinated colors allow it to fit into the living room perfectly. The furniture is made of Eurodekor Chipboard and its modular design creates more flexibility.

Kitchen & Living: Functional transitions between kitchen and living areas

The kitchen is the heart of most houses, and conversations tend to occur around the preparation and consumption of food. The more inhabitants cook, the more they require proper integration between this environment and the living area, and vice versa. These days, it is more important than ever to consciously design this transition, making it both durable and functional. Where these two spaces come together, it is important to carefully choose the finishes used, for a smooth transition. Walls, joinery, floors: there can either be a clear visual contrast or an integration between each of the functional environments. Furniture can also create a pleasant transition, allowing greater integration between kitchen and living room.

Save this picture! Kitchen and living areas merge through colour-coordinated decors. Image Cortesia de EGGER

In the design above, the kitchen and living areas are merged through color coordinated elements. PerfectSense Premium Matt lacquered boards follow the matt kitchen trend, while the worktop and coffee table feature moisture-resistant laminates with the same pattern, creating harmony and continuity throughout the whole environment.

Cocooning & Functionality: Coziness for all spaces

The current interior design boom suggests that people want to add a feeling of "coziness" and comfort to their homes, while including their own personal touch. At the same time, however, interior design should be functional and address the various needs of everyday life. Luckily, finding a balance between warmth and functionality can be done through surfaces and materials. Innovations now allow people to choose almost any type of surface for furniture, structures and walls. These options allow functionality to be easily integrated with warmth: woody tones can be combined with metal structures; the hardness and durability of concrete can be found together with soft surfaces and a variety of textures. The important thing is to make decisions by taking into consideration the user's needs and lifestyle.

Save this picture! This room shows how functionality and cosiness work together. Image Cortesia de EGGER

In the case of the project above, the simple insertion of a revolving panel for the TV has completely transformed the functionality of the environment. Using PerfectSense Feelwood lacquered boards , it creates a combination of functionality and cost-efficiency, while conveying a cozy and natural atmosphere.

Country & Urban: Decisions are not needed anymore.

Save this picture! The combination of Feelwood structures and the framed doors, made of Eurodekor chipboard, ensures the country & urban look. Image Cortesia de EGGER

Changes in the world have made some concepts change. If we continue to be mainly urban, we still seek some of the elements of the field, such as calm, space and connection with nature. Combining these two styles makes full sense and these transitions also need to be molded. Minimalist modern kitchen meets old farmhouse in the country. The combination of Feelwood structures and the framed doors, made of Eurodekor melamine faced chipboard, ensures the country & urban look.

Natural & Luxury: Combining styles requires shaped transitions.

Save this picture! Colouring and decoration give this bakery a natural and at the same time luxurious atmosphere. Image Cortesia de EGGER

Natural surfaces give personality, complex textures and warmth to the spaces. When combined with smooth materials and more uniform characteristics, this values the interiors and makes it more luxurious. As EGGER points out, "Authentic materials lose some of their exclusively rustic, coarse character and take on more elegance and exclusivity". This is the case with the example above, where Colouring and decoration give this bakery a natural and at the same time luxurious atmosphere. The wall elements feature compact laminates with a coloured core.



You Shape The Change: To encourage you to actively shape with your designs and solutions, in accordance with the social transitions that are emerging in the interior design sector, EGGER has developed "Create Transitions", which also highlights other types of transitions in our interior spaces.



See more about its products in our catalog and discover more transition topics in the gallery below: